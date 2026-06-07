Big C solo sailor Andrew Bedwell rescued while attempting to cross the Atlantic in his 100cm boat

The Canadian Coast Guard has rescued Andrew Bedwell after his 100cm vessel, Big C V2 got into difficulties around 75NM east of Newfoundland's Bay de Verde Peninsula

Big C V2 solo sailor Andrew Bedwell is now back on dry land after being rescued by the crew of the Canadian Coast Guard ship, Sacred Bay.

The Lancashire skipper posted on his official Facebook page – Big C Atlantic Challenge – that there has been a “Technical issue. Andrew is fine and back on land. More updates when we can.”

According to the Big C App, which is tracking the 100cm boat, Big C is still at sea off the Newfoundland coast. The last post from Bedwell said: “Day 2: pressure dropping so I know somethings coming, kinda anxious as at yet not seen weather report.. 4 june”. He reported that the weather was “westerly wind 8 knots blue sky”.

The Canadian Coast Guard tasked the Sacred Bay crew on Friday morning, and Bedwell was rescued at around 1415 local time later that day.

He started his record attempt on Wednesday, leaving from Newfoundland’s capital city, St John’s at midday.

In a statement, the Canadian Coast Guard said: “On Friday morning, June 5, at approximately 9:30 a.m. local time, the Canadian Coast Guard was advised that the sailor onboard the Big C Atlantic Challenge, a small 1.2 metre sailing vessel, was in need of assistance. The vessel was approximately 75 miles east of Grates Cove, NL.

The Canadian Coast Guard issued a marine broadcast for vessels in the area to assist, and the CCGS Sacred Bay was tasked out of Old Perlican.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. local time, the CCGS Sacred Bay arrived on scene and safely retrieved the sailor from their vessel. The CCGS Sacred Bay brought the sailor back to Old Perlican.

The Big C Atlantic Challenge vessel was abandoned.”

This is the second time Bedwell has tried to set the record for the smallest boat to cross the Atlantic. In May 2023, he was forced to return to harbour just hours after leaving St John’s due to water ingress. Big C was craned out of the water for repairs but was dropped onto the harbour wall after a strop broke on the crane, causing irreparable damage.

Big C V2 was designed by Bedwell and naval architect Jérôme Delaunay. It is built from aluminium with an encapsulated 115kg lead keel and a watertight 10mm polycarbonate domed hatch. An aluminium A-frame supports a central furling system for twin Dacron sails, and the boat is powered by solar panels and AGM and lithium batteries.

Bedwell is no stranger to pushing the limits. A Jester Baltimore Challenge veteran, he has previously sailed his sparse 21ft Mini Transat, Blue One, from Whitehaven in Cumbria to Iceland and into the Arctic Circle.

When interviewed by Practical Boat Owner magazine ahead of setting off, he explained why he wanted to cross the Atlantic in a boat many would not want to take out to sea.

“There are a few given things in life – you will be born and you will die, but in the middle there is a dash, and I want to fill that dash with as many adventures as I possibly can,” he said.

The current Guinness Book of Records holder for the smallest boat to cross the Atlantic is Hugo Vihlen. In 1993, the American sailor crossed from Newfoundland to Falmouth, Cornwall, in 106 days aboard 1.62m/5ft 3in Father’s Day

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