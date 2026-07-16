How to pack a spinnaker in 9 steps

If a spinnaker goes up twisted, or with the halyard attached to a clew instead of the head, you can be in trouble. So packing the kite properly is vital. PBO reader Michael Brophy shows how it’s done

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How to pack a spinnaker when sailing short-handed:

A coat handing off a hook on a boat

Credit: David Harding

1 A packing hook makes handling a spinnaker much easier, and it can double as a coat-hook. A compression post or bulkhead is often a handy place.

A man showing how to pack a spinnaker on a boat

Credit: David Harding

2. First, find a leech (here it’s the starboard one, as indicated by the green tape) and work your way along it up the sail… until you find the head. You know it’s the head rather than one of the clews because a) it should be marked, and b) you can see the red tape on the port leech.

A man showing how to pack up a spinnaker while sailing short-handed

Credit: David Harding

3. Hang the head on the hook, then work your way down one of the leeches – here it’s the starboard one….

A man handling a sail in the cabin of a boat

Credit: David Harding

4… until you get to the clew. Hang that on the hook with the head.

A man showing how to pack a spinnaker

Credit: David Harding

5. Now, starting at the head again, work your way down the other leech until you find the other clew.

A man packing a spinnaker sail on a boat

Credit: David Harding

6. Hang that on the hook with the head and the first clew.

A man demonstrating how to pack a spinnaker on a boat

Credit: David Harding

7. Next, work your way down from the head to make sure nothing’s twisted.

A man demonstrating how to pack a spinnaker on a yacht

Credit: David Harding

8. Now the easy bit: simply stuff the bulk of the sail into the turtle or spinnaker bag.

A spinnaker sailed packed into a bag

Credit: David Harding

9. Finally, tie the head and clews together with the bag’s drawstring to make sure they stay together and at the top. Job done!

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