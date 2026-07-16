If a spinnaker goes up twisted, or with the halyard attached to a clew instead of the head, you can be in trouble. So packing the kite properly is vital. PBO reader Michael Brophy shows how it’s done

How to pack a spinnaker when sailing short-handed:

1 A packing hook makes handling a spinnaker much easier, and it can double as a coat-hook. A compression post or bulkhead is often a handy place.

2. First, find a leech (here it’s the starboard one, as indicated by the green tape) and work your way along it up the sail… until you find the head. You know it’s the head rather than one of the clews because a) it should be marked, and b) you can see the red tape on the port leech.

3. Hang the head on the hook, then work your way down one of the leeches – here it’s the starboard one….

4… until you get to the clew. Hang that on the hook with the head.

5. Now, starting at the head again, work your way down the other leech until you find the other clew.

6. Hang that on the hook with the head and the first clew.

7. Next, work your way down from the head to make sure nothing’s twisted.

8. Now the easy bit: simply stuff the bulk of the sail into the turtle or spinnaker bag.

9. Finally, tie the head and clews together with the bag’s drawstring to make sure they stay together and at the top. Job done!

Want to read more practical projects like How to pack a spinnaker in 9 steps?



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