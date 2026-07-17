‘Like walking on marshmallow!’ Testing the XTRATUF + Finisterre Ankle Deck Boots on the water and while walking in Norway

XTRATUF + Finisterre Ankle Deck Boots are the midway option when it is too hot for full-length boots but chilly for deck shoes. Katy Stickland tests them

These unisex ankle deck boots by XTRATUF + Finisterre were comfy the moment I put them on my feet, with no rubs, blisters or any discomfort (in fact, the complete opposite, it was like walking on marshmallow) after wearing them for days while exploring the Norwegian fjords and onshore.

I have often found full-length sailing boots a struggle to get on and off, which can be a pain for other crew on a busy boat when you are coming on/going off watch, especially if they have to step over you to get to the companionway. Two webbing recycled polyester pull loops on these deck boots made it a cinch for me to slip them on and off, even when wearing thick wool socks and they fitted well around my ankle.

The bouncy and soft insoles are made from EVA foam and are moulded, so I had no aching feet after hours of standing or walking, and the welt is hard enough rubber that it saved my toes when I inevitably smacked my foot into a cleat. Having worn them on deck and through puddles, I can confirm these boots are fully waterproof.

The chevron soles are non-marking and gripped really well on the wet teak and coped well when we climbed and walked the hillside of Mount Løvstien and around towns and villages.

The upper is made from Yulex Natural Rubber, a plant-based alternative to neoprene. As these boots are wipe-clean only, I was concerned that after wearing them for days on a boat and on land, especially after walking trails, I would need half a can of freshener to make them ‘sociable’ for the boat. Thankfully, that was not the case, and they were really breathable, allowing my foot temperature to be well-regulated.

For those who are conscious about the environmental impact of gear, as well as Yulex and BioLite, the boots have a Seawool lining and top cover made with recycled oyster shells and the sole is partially made from natural rubber and mineral silica. The binding is also 70% recycled polyester

When sailing in the spring or autumn, you do not always want to wear full-length boots and trainers will not offer adequate protection, especially if the weather turns; these well-designed ankle deck boots are the perfect midway point between the two.

They are available in two colours: black (pictured above) and woodsmoke (brown/grey), and in sizes 3-12.

Buy the XTRATUF + Finisterre Ankle Deck Boots at xtratuf.co.uk