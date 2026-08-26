Katy Stickland chooses her pick of the latest sailing books that will keep sailors entertained

Sailing books not only educate and inform, but inspire; and if the words on the page lead you to undertake your own on-the-water adventure then in my book, it has done its job.

Below you will find some of the best recently released sailing books – a mix of memoir, sea thrillers, practical boat maintenance, seamanship advice and destination guides.

A Life Under Sail by Ewen Southby-Tailyour

We’ve all wandered around a marina picking out the best boat (it was a childhood occupation for me!), writes John Stickland. In 1994 in Croatia Ewen Southby-Tailyour did just that, but with the intention of (state-authorised) theft, thus providing an entertaining vignette in his new anthology and confirming why he had an interest in cruising the Falklands in the early 1980s.

Each chapter of A Life under Sail is more absorbing than the last, although as Southby-Tailyour himself points out there are overlaps and repetition, but it’s still great to sit down and read the words of seamanship wisdom from one of the most interesting modern-day cruising sailors. The heart of the book is the accounts of his voyages in Black Velvet, the four gaff-rigged cutters that he owned throughout his life.

There are also chapters on his racing career, the OSTAR and Jester Challenge, the history of his sextant, nautical tragedies and lessons in seamanship – all of which are valuable and insightful for any sailor. Five stars.

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To the Edge of the World by Tilar J Mazzeo

I couldn’t put this down once I’d picked it up. Mazzeo, herself a sailor, has a real gift for drawing you into this true story of teenage pregnant Mary Ann Patten, who, when her husband fell ill, took command of his clipper ship, Neptune’s Car, during a storm, rounding Cape Horn and holding off a mutiny too. Heavily researched, the opening chapters detail the fascinating social and maritime history of the time – the 1840s – the boom years of the Clipper ships which plied their trade along the tea route to China and to the rich gold ports of California and Australia (all pre-Panama Canal).

This provides valuable context for the main event off the South American coast and for the rationale behind Patten’s actions. Famous at the time, many will have never heard of Mary Ann Patten and what she achieved. Like so many women, Patten was allowed to fade into obscurity and Mazzeo has done an excellent job bringing her back to the fore. This is a compelling read and a real treat.

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The Big Book of Knots by Graham MacLachlan

This guide goes beyond knots you might need for sailing, with over 300 knots listed under headings ranging from archery, camping and climbing, to fishing, nets and use on a farm. The type, use and method for each knot and splice are complemented by a clear, colour diagram, and there are handy tips and tricks such as the best rope or tools to use for specific tasks.

The steps for each knot and splice are well explained (as you might expect from the founding president of the French branch of the International Guide of Knot Tyers), and would be invaluable for a beginner or someone needing a refresher.

The knots, coils and whipping techniques listed in the sailing section are the most commonly used by sailors, so for those wanting more in-depth sailing knots the rest of the guide might frustrate. But if you’re just starting and want to learn the essentials The Big Book of Knots is ideal – especially if you enjoy other hobbies where knots feature.

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The Liveaboard Guide by Toby Jones

For those thinking about making their home on the inland waterways (and there are plenty of die-hard sailors who have swapped sails and the ocean for a narrowboat and canals), this guide is exceptionally well laid out, packed full of advice and tips from veteran liveaboard owner, Toby Jones. It reminded me of Annie Hill’s Voyaging on a Small Income, and then I found in the really handy appendix that it was in fact the inspiration for this guide.

Although there is some crossover if moving from a yacht to a narrowboat, Jones drills down into the specifics of owning and motoring on this type of boat, examining what you can buy for your budget and the realities of marine mortgages, liveaboard etiquette, moorings and canal use.

But there is plenty for yacht owners to glean too, with good advice on managing space, boat toilets (including composting), onboard power, heating, wifi and how to manage ‘everyday matters’ many landlubbers take for granted – like access to a GP and how to receive mail.

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The Adventures of Laforest-Dombourg By Eric Gautier, translated by Roger D. Taylor

For boaters who like a historical novel in the spirit of Patrick O’Brien, this 616-page work by the French author Eric Gautier will provide plenty of action and intrigue, writes Jake Kavanagh. The translator is Roger D. Taylor, the award-winning author of the Simple Sailing series of books.

What is refreshing is the pre-Napoleonic naval campaign seen from the French perspective. The English are the villains, and as our hero, Pierre-Marie Laforest Dombourg rises through the ranks, he participates in many of the sea battles of the time. Underpinning the story is his quest to find why his parents vanished under mysterious circumstances, with our hero sailing from France and Southwest England to the West Indies, America and South Africa as he doggedly uncovers the truth.

Guatier’s well-researched narrative creates a convincing and vivid picture of the times, whilst Taylor’s flowing translation – which was completed over 5 years – will give you an enjoyable bunkside read. A second, shorter volume is also available which brings this epic tale to a conclusion.

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Death in a Shetland Family by Marsali Taylor

Marsali Taylor has a real gift for writing about the Shetland landscape; her descriptions are so vivid that you can almost smell the salty sea and breathe in the earthy landscape as you inhale the words of this absorbing, yet gentle-paced murder mystery. Although this is part of a series, the book can be read as a standalone.

The characters and plot – a prodigal son is found killed at his family’s croft – are well constructed to keep you guessing with plenty of suspects until the final reveal, when you realise the clues were there if you had paid more attention! It certainly kept me enthralled (and I am an Agatha Christie devotee).

But what elevates this book for me is the way Taylor captures the close-knit nature of island life and weaves the culture and heritage of Shetland into the story, as well as the sailing backbone that runs through this novel and will make you want to explore the voes yourself. A real page-turner.

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Cornell’s World Voyage Planner (4th edition) by Jimmy and Ivan Cornell

If you are planning any offshore cruise, then Cornell’s World Voyage Planner is your bible. It is packed with common sense and informative advice which allows the sailor to properly plan and execute their voyage under the most favourable conditions, whether they are new or experienced in offshore sailing.

Designed as a companion volume to World Cruising Route and World Cruising Destinations, this new fourth edition has been updated to reflect the latest changes in global climate, taking into account how shifting weather patterns affect hurricane and cyclone seasons and how these changes affect windows for ocean crossings.

There are also updated details on major relevant cruising hubs, available services, places to leave the boat between seasons, emergency stops and alternative routes.

The full colour pilot charts are really useful, providing invaluable detail about winds and currents around the world’s oceans; the information is based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) gathered over the last three years.

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Budget Sailboat Restorations by Roland Stockham

This is a hands-on practical guide which would be useful for anyone planning to start their own budget restoration project, particularly someone new to boat ownership, and doesn’t know where to start.

A self-taught amateur boatbuilder and retired teacher who has restored Brigid his own 1998 custom-built 32ft cutter, Roland Stockham divides the book into two parts: the first section covers how to choose a suitable project boat (he favours choosing the smallest and simplest boat for the type of cruising you want to do), what is involved and how to plan the restoration so it stays within your budget, particularly when it comes to gear. Part two examines all the main systems on a yacht, the DIY skills that are needed to carry out work on them and when you should call in the professionals.

Stockham succeeds in breaking down an overwhelming subject into well-written and insightful chapters which will allow a DIY boat owner to confidently approach yacht restoration.

Later in the year, he also plans to publish detailed step-by-step guides to the main projects he carried out on Brigid, including bilge pump installation, deck and hull repairs and painting.

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Floating Through France: Cruising the inland waterways to the Med by Kerry and Fraser Buchanan

Regular Practical Boat Owner readers will already be aware of Kerry and Fraser Buchanan’s voyage through the French waterways to Greece on their 1984 Barbican 33 and how they prepared the boat and themselves to achieve their dream voyage.

Floating through France goes into much more detail and is a mix of well-written (and at times humorous) memoir and practical guide, covering the fitting out of the boat and the stages of their voyage from Bangor in Northern Ireland to Preveza in Greece with the inevitable highs and lows of long-term cruising.

Each chapter is packed with easily digested full-colour illustrations of charts and diagrams and photos which add to the narrative, and I particularly liked the lessons learned section reflecting the Buchanans’ hard-won experience. The couple reflect honestly on the voyage and the gear that really worked for them and there are useful appendices on costs, paperwork and the practicality of the Schengen shuffle.

A must-read for all those planning to sail from the UK to the Med via the French waterways….. or are just dreaming about it

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Shipwreck by Carl Douglas, Bjorn Hagberg and Gibsons of Scilly

Growing up in West Cornwall meant I was well aware of the coastline’s fearsome reputation for wrecking ships and reproductions of Gibsons of Scilly’s evocative black and white photographs of wrecks lined many a pub wall; seeing them together in one beautifully presented coffee-table book was a real feast for the eyes and senses.

Nearly 100 wrecks are featured – the largest collection of Gibson Family pictures in one book – covering a period of 1871-1962. It is a fascinating visual record of the changes in seafaring during that time, with wooden schooners and barques giving way to steel and iron ships and steam-powered cargo vessels; the stark reality of being crew during that time and the dangers they faced due to the power of the elements is also felt in every image.

Each photo has a detailed write-up covering the background of the wreck, the rescue efforts and the community response. Just like today, shipwrecks were newsworthy and attracted on-lookers from small Cornish communities, many of whom risked their lives to save the crew.

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The Golden Age of Offshore Racing by Dick Carter & Sandy Weld

This is two books in one – Dick Carter Yacht Designer and The Leading Edge by Sandy Weld, who crewed for Carter during his dominance in yacht racing including the 1965 and 1969 Fastnet Races; Weld’s well-crafted 1971 book originally had a limited print run, so this is a rare find and I really enjoyed reading the two books back-to-back, giving a rounded perspective on Carter’s designs and their impact on yacht racing.

For those who do not know, Carter was an amateur who designed his first yacht – the 34ft Rabbit – and went on to win the 1965 Fastnet; he repeated the feat four years later on Red Rooster, which also won the Admiral’s Cup. Rabbit redefined the offshore racing yacht with her wide beam and the separation of the rudder from the keel, amongst other innovations and the chapter on Rabbit’s legacy is fascinating. The book is filled with sumptuous photographs of Carter’s yachts and detailed plans of the boats.

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Cruising Guide to Cape Horn and Antarctic Waters (2nd edition) by Paul Heiney, revised by Tom and Vicky Jackson

When it comes to pilot books, there is no better advice than from those who actively sail the area and this has always been the cornerstone of the Royal Cruising Club Pilotage Foundation’s informative guides. This second edition of the Cruising Guide to Cape Horn and Antarctic Water follows in this well-worn tradition as the original work by Paul Heiney has been fully revised by seasoned offshore sailors Tom and Vicky Jackson, who have circumnavigated via the southern capes and have gathered information from those who live or cruise these harsh southern waters. The authors do not attempt to romanticise cruising here; the guide should only be used for planning, not as an in-depth pilot guide.

The ‘Before you Go’ chapter is essential reading, covering everything from anchoring and mooring to weather, navigation and an extensive section on wildlife with some beautiful photos. The book then covers approaches to the cruising ground and then Chile, the Beagle Channel, and Cape Horn, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula.

Each section is well-laid out with full colour chartlets and some stunning photography, details of weather, tides and swell, as well as ports and harbours.

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Daughters of the Sea by Geraldine Griffin

This memoir about growing up on board at a time (post-World War II) when bringing up a family on a boat was very far from the norm was a real treat to read.

Geraldine Griffin and her three sisters lived with their parents on an eclectic mix of craft, including an ex-Naval motor torpedo boat, several Morcambe Pay Prawners and an ex-Trinity House pilot ketch before the family settled on the 48ft Colin Archer gaff ketch, Northern Light.

The excitement of learning to sail and experiencing life at sea oozes from the pages as the milestones are ticked off – Geraldine was 12 when she did her first solo nightwatch (two hours); they learn celestial navigation, all aspects of seamanship and boat maintenance. All four sisters – aged between 12 and 19 – became British Registered Seamen ahead of their Atlantic crossing in 1965; their father, Jim had a job waiting for him in Nassau.

The idea of a man crossing an ocean with five women caused a media sensation, but for those who doubted the Griffin sisters’ abilities, the joke was on them.

Along the way they met the likes of Susan and Eric Hiscock and Humphrey Barton before returning to the UK – after enduring a challenging storm – in 1968.

Whilst it is clear that saltwater runs deep in this family’s veins, it is Geraldine’s mother, Ann, that I find myself returning to again and again; continuing to live aboard until she was 89, she and her daughters defied the conventions of the time and found freedom as a result.

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Anchorages of the British Isles by various authors

If you are planning on sailing any part of the British Isles this summer, then Anchorages of the British Isles is a useful resource for planning your cruise and is packed full of quiet, out-of-the-way anchorages, where you can drop the hook, escape the crowds and absorb the local flora and fauna.

This comprehensive guide has been written by some of the UK’s most experienced cruisers and pilot book authors, including well-known names, like Jane Cumberlidge, Norman Kean, Dick Durham, Dag Pike and Jonty Pearce.

Each anchorage is illustrated with a detailed chart, colour photos, and there is plenty of advice on approach, holding, shelter, hazards to avoid and places to explore ashore.

The authors have also added their own tit-bits too, such as cultural references, historical facts and personal anecdotes. If you are just day sailing or venturing further afield, this will guarantee you make the most of your visit.

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Finding My Sea Legs by Craig Wood and Amy Willis

Few of us could imagine rebuilding our lives, but add in trauma from war and life-changing injuries which required four years of operations and rehabilitation, and many might think the first part of Craig Wood’s memoir would be a tough read; it is in parts, but he has a gift for turning the bleakest outlooks into positives, and this optimism comes through in waves throughout the book.

Sailing, and those he meets along the way, become his means of recovery.

He aims for the Paralympic Games, but when sailing is dropped from the games after years of training and campaigning, he decides to sail around the world, refitting his 38ft Colvic Victor himself.

On his voyage, Craig learns much about boat handling and seamanship, as well as how to skipper and build a crew; his mistakes are candidly told, and his triumphs leave you with a smile on your face.

This is an inspirational and, at times, humorous and thoroughly recommended memoir.

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Scapa Ferry by Anthony Bridges

Wartime leads people to carry out extraordinary acts of courage and often their stories remain untold, which is why reading any books from Golden Duck’s Yachtsman Volunteers Collection leaves you with a sense of awe at the depths people will go to serve their country.

Scapa Ferry rightly deserves its place in this collection, shining a spotlight on the war work of Anthony Bridges and Margaret Townsend.

Unable to serve due to an injury and gender, Anthony and Margaret instead do their bit by playing a pivotal role in helping to reestablish the naval base on Scapa Flow during World War II, ferrying explosives from mainland Scotland to Orkney aboard the 40ft pilot cutter, Mermaid, a Belgian steel trawler, Briarbank, and the Fife, Harvester.

Anthony Bridge is a gifted writer, and there are some wonderful descriptions of transiting Pentland Firth, as well as rich descriptions of the people they met, and poignant reflections on the war.

But it is their humility about the work they did that long remains with you after reading the final page, and of the nerve of those who put their lives at risk to do the right thing.

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Reeds PBO Small Craft Almanac 2026 by Perrin Towler & Simon Jolland

Practical, handy and laid out in an easy-to-use format, this is the essential navigational guide to the UK and Ireland and the coastline of northern Europe from the Gironde in south-western France to Denmark.

This 400-page almanac has been thoroughly updated by Perrin Towler and Simon Jolland, and is divided into sections: navigation, weather, communications, safety and tides, along with a full-colour guide to flags, lights, channel markers, contact details for the local emergency services, marinas and harbour authorities; there is also a comprehensive section on first aid, too.

Some might wonder why an alamanc remains important in these days of electronic navigation and reliance on chartplotters and multifunction displays (MFDs).

As always, you need a backup when you sail, and few sources bring together all of the information you need in such a concise and useful way. It thoroughly deserves its place on your boat’s bookshelf.

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Zoonie Sails Home by Barbara White

Boats have a way of weaving their way into your soul, and Barbara White’s 40ft Oyster, Zoonie is no different, having faithfully carried her and husband, Rob half way around the world to New Zealand.

White’s first book, A Tale of Two Yachts, covered this voyage, and Zoonie Sails Home opens with their beloved yacht sinking north of Auckland during Cyclone Debbie.

The couple spend months making Zoonie seaworthy again before leaving to sail home to Falmouth, but it is not without difficulties, with ill health and forced stays on land due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

White has a real gift of observation and weaves this into her narrative, sharing stories and the history of the places she visits and giving a real sense of the people who live there.

If you have ever had a wish to sail to far-flung places but haven’t been able to do so, this book will go some way towards slaking your thirst for adventure…or maybe make you dream harder.

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Skipper’s Pocketbook (4th edition) by Sara Hopkinson and Basic Mosenthal

This is a handy aide-memoire to have on board your boat or in your jacket pocket, but should not be considered a beginner sailor’s guide, as it simply covers the essentials and acts as a nudge for those moments when you might need a quick reminder.

It is divided into eight parts covering preparing for sea, safety equipment and procedures, navigation and pilotage, collision regulations, meteorology, flags, seamanship, maintenance and troubleshooting (covering the hull and engine) and skippering.

I particularly liked the checklist for preparing to go to sea, tools and spares, laying up and fitting out, when it is possible to forget that vital piece of kit or step in the heat of the moment.

The engine troubleshooting section clearly explains the problem and the solution. The book’s text is complemented by clear colour illustrations which add much.

This would be ideal for those planning to complete their RYA Day Skipper or Yachtmaster, and a good investment given it costs less than £10.

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The Tuesday Boys by Rozelle Raynes

If you don’t remember your first sail, then reading The Tuesday Boys will bring all those emotions and feelings flooding back; every word conveys the thrill of first stepping on board a boat.

It is an uplifting read as you follow Lady Rozelle Raynes as she teaches seamanship, boat handling and navigation aboard her Folkboat Martha McGilda, to eight boys from a Forest Gate care home.

Their two worlds could not be more different, but as you turn the pages, you see the real difference sailing is making to the lives of children whose parents have abandoned them.

But, it is not all smooth sailing, and Raynes is refreshingly honest about the difficulties in looking after, at times, challenging children, but she perseveres, providing the boys with opportunities to cross the Channel, visit new places and develop maritime careers.

The changes she brings to their lives warm the heart and highlight how sailing really can transform lives.

This Golden Duck edition of The Tuesday Boys also has additional chapters about where some of the boys are now and the fate of Martha McGilda.

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Hurricane Force by Tom Cunliffe

For those, like me, who love nautical thrillers penned by the likes of Sam Llewellyn and Bernard Cornwell, Tom Cunliffe’s new book will feel like returning to your favourite port.

The narrative follows a familiar wake – hero skipper (an ex-merchant seaman) washes up on a Caribbean island and is drawn into the seamier side of island life before being faced with a dangerous moral dilemma.

The opening chapter immediately draws you in, with plenty of drama and absorbing descriptions of seamanship.

Tom’s storytelling is well-known in yachting circles, and the pace deftly propels the narrative forward, but it is the final third of the book that really shone for me, leaving me turning page after page and staying up late into the night, absorbing every word to find out if the hero would sail off into the sunset or not.

A romping good sea thriller.

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From the Devil to the Deep Blue Sea by Clare Allcard

Harper Lee famously wrote that if you want to know someone, you should climb into their skin and walk around in it.

Reading Clare Allcard’s deeply personal account of her early life feels like that, giving real insight into this gifted writer and sailor.

This memoir is not an easy read, covering her rape in London while she was a 19-year-old student nurse, how she buried the memory to such an extent that she hid it from herself and her subsequent suicide attempts before non-consensual treatment in mental hospitals.

But as Clare herself notes, speaking openly about such taboos puts the blame where it should lie – with the perpetrator.

The honesty of the raw prose is moving and brave, but this is a book that is also full of hope.

After reading about Edward Allcard’s solo circumnavigation around the world, Clare realises that sailing could offer the personal freedom she needs. She takes a chance and writes to the yachtsman, asking to sail with him. He replies, they become friends and just weeks later, the couple are driving a Land Rover from the UK to Singapore.

Life aboard Sea Wanderer with their daughter, Katy, follows; sailing and life with Edward allow Clare to “give life a chance”. Truly uplifting. Five stars.

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Understanding Boat Plumbing and Water Systems (2nd edition) by John C Payne

Many sailors do not give the plumbing on their boat a second thought until something goes wrong.

This second edition of John Payne’s easy-to-understand guide to boat plumbing is essential onboard reading, especially for those who have not delved into the intricacies of these systems before.

The book covers fresh and salt water systems, hot water systems, galley plumbing, watermakers, bilge pumps, shower (grey) water systems, sewage (black water) systems and marine sanitation devices.

This volume is part of the US’s Sheridan House guides to boat maintenance, but is equally applicable to boat owners in the UK and Europe.

The illustrations help unravel the complexities of each of these systems, and each chapter is written in bite-sized chunks, which greatly aids understanding for the novice.

Each chapter has a troubleshooting section, which I have personally bookmarked for future use, as each one covers most eventualities and is a useful starting point if something goes wrong onboard.

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Passage from Goodbye by Adrienne Howley

Relationships at sea can often be complex; after all, there are not many people who can live harmoniously together in a 36-foot-long space for extended periods, battling the elements.

Australian sailor Adrienne Howley is one of them, although even she was the first to admit that her relationship with Harry Gilbert sometimes defied logic.

He owned the 36ft Colin Archer-inspired gaff-rigged cutter, Kelasa, the “beautiful pea-green boat” that she fell in love with while recuperating from surgery in Sydney.

Her motivation for signing on as first mate came after being told she did not have long to live. Kelasa slipped lines in 1968, and what followed was a four-and-a-half-year adventure sailing through the Pacific, Indian and Atlantic Oceans.

Adrienne kept journals throughout this time, and the book is a compilation of these entries edited by her son, David Matzenik and friend, Graham Cox.

It is a fascinating record of an era of offshore sailing with little technology, and a sailing partnership pushed to breaking point. A compelling read.

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Sailing the Shallows by Roger Barnes

This is a real gem; Roger Barnes’ love letter to small boat coastal cruising, packed full of his own voyages up creeks and into forgotten harbours, along with so many handy practical and seamanship tips for sailing dinghies.

The hand-drawn illustrations and charts really add to the book’s folksy charm, and I was lost in its pages for hours.

Roger writes beautifully, really drawing you into every adventure in the UK, France and Venice, whether it is with his wife, Helen, with friend Richard or on Dinghy Cruising Association rallies.

His passion for dinghy cruising is in every word and cements the ethos that this uncomplicated way of sailing has so much to offer and is accessible to nearly everyone.

Once you pick this book up, you won’t want to put it down, and you will return to these pages again and again. Five stars.

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The Boat Life Manual by Nick Fabbri and Terysa Vanderloo

If you are planning or have ever dreamed about becoming a permanent liveaboard and running away to sea, then The Boat Life Manual makes an excellent starting point.

For over eight years, Nick Fabbri and Terysa Vanderloo, who run the successful Sailing Ruby Rose brand, have been sailing the world’s oceans, and this book distils all of their hard-won knowledge earned by every mile sailed and every broken piece of gear fixed.

Chapters range from how to choose and buy the boat, financing and matching these two things with your cruising plans, to the gear you need for fitting out the boat for cruising, passage planning, safety, boat and engine maintenance (there is a good maintenance schedule), power management and the reality and joys of living permanently on board (less is more).

This is a great read, inspirational as well as practical, and it will help you realise your liveaboard dream.

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Solent Cruising Companion (4th edition) by Derek Aslett

Stretching around 30 miles from Hurst Point to Chichester Harbour, the Solent is one of the (if not the) busiest cruising grounds in the UK, and this is your essential companion for getting the most out of your cruise here.

This long-overdue update is well thought out with detailed pilotage information, over 100 new photographs and 40 updated charts.

I really liked the QR code printed at the start of each harbour or marina section, which links you directly to the relevant harbour or marina website; a very useful addition to this guide.

There are also details of nearby places of interest, facilities ashore, where to eat out and transport links for those who want to explore further inland.

The chapters covering the history of the Solent and Racing help put all that you see into context and will add to your experience.

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Cruising Guide to The Netherlands & Belgium by Kieran Flatt & Hilary Keatinge

This first edition of the Cruising Guide to The Netherlands & Belgium has long been missing from the range of pilotage books published by Imray and the Royal Cruising Club Pilotage Foundation, especially by English-speaking sailors who struggle with the Dutch-only information available online, but the wait has been worth it.

These waterways can be daunting for many a hapless sailor, but Kieran Flatt and Hilary Keatinge cut through the noise and present the clear, concise information you need to safely and confidently navigate through this rewarding cruising ground.

The full colour detailed chartlets, signs and light information for bridges and international waterway signals, along with the practical information at the front of the guide, provide an excellent overview; the book is then divided into the key North Sea and Inland ports of Belgium and the nine areas of the Netherlands, which makes you realise just how vast this cruising area is.

With this new guide, you can be sure you won’t miss all it has to offer.

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Astro Navigation from Home (2nd edition) by Andy Johnson

This is a novel book; it allows you to learn celestial navigation without needing to leave the comfort of your home, by using planetarium apps rather than a sextant, writes Gilbert Park.

This makes not only planning and doing the sights easier, but it also means that the calculations can be done at a table or desk.

Once you’ve learnt the basics, then you will be able to venture out at dusk and dawn to take real sights.

I was fortunate to review the first edition of this book in 2022. Since then, it has been improved, with some parts of the text made clearer and worked examples from 2025.

The supporting website has all the information needed for you to do the exercises in the book and for real-time navigation with a sextant.

At a cost of £10 (or three cups of coffee in a cafe), it’s a bargain – highly recommended.

Harbours and Their Masters by Mark Ashley-Miller

This is a very engaging and entertaining read about the lives of the people who run the harbours in Britain and Ireland, as well as the history of each area, intercut with local stories.

The narrative follows Mark’s five-year voyage aboard his Nauticat 331, Good Dog, around the UK and Ireland, starting in Western England, Wales and the Isle of Man, then Scotland, Eastern and Southern England and the Channel Islands, and finally Ireland.

Each section provides an overview of the area, examining the influences (mostly connected to the local industry) which have shaped each harbour, as well as highlights of Mark’s passage, before a focus on individual harbours and harbour masters.

The snapshots at the end, packed with quirky facts about the places and people, are not to be skipped!.

This is a fascinating read for anyone interested in the UK and Ireland’s maritime heritage or who sails the British or Irish coastlines.

Your voyage will be enriched after reading Mark’s book.

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Reeds Crew Handbook by Bill Johnson

The second edition of this handy pocket-sized handbook is a well-thought-out resource for those new to sailing, sailors who just want to brush up on their skills or for explaining different techniques to crew.

I particularly like the step-by-step instructions, as they are clearly explained; many of them have useful colour illustrations too; there are also tips based on hard-won seamanship.

The topics cover most of the main crew jobs, such as rope handling and tying knots, sail handling, berthing, mooring, rafting and anchoring, as well as emergency procedures such as man overboard, which is succinctly explained.

New to this edition are chapters on how to use a spinnaker or cruising chute, developing your skippering skills and advanced sail trimming and racing techniques, which will provide valuable information for those looking to take their sailing to the next level.

Each chapter will help build your confidence and that of your crew.

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Rope by Tim Queeney

Without rope, we couldn’t sail.

But rope has made much more of a contribution to human development than just allowing us to control sails.

Tim Queeney’s new book looks at how rope has been essential to human civilisation and social progress, from Neanderthal man tying spear heads to sticks and Egyptian boatbuilders lashing boats, to Columbus’ crew pulling lines on their voyage to the Americas, and the parachuting and safe landing of the Curiosity rover on Mars.

This book is extremely well researched; experts include a parachute designer, a caver, a rodeo cowboy, a bosun, a lobster fisherman and even the president of the USA’s National Double Dutch League.

Queeney is gifted at bringing this information and history together, and I found it hard to put Rope down at times. Highly recommended.

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UK and Ireland Circumanvigator’s Guide by Sam Steele

If you plan to sail or motor around the UK and Ireland, this excellent and well-written guide should be your constant companion and go-to resource.

Sam Steele wrote the original book, having been disappointed with the lack of information available when she did the voyage in her Rustler 42.

Now in its third edition, it covers every practical aspect of undertaking a circumnavigation from route planning, provisioning, costs and engine maintenance to hazards, safety and – new to this edition – how to complete the adventure in the greenest way possible.

To help maximise your voyage, there are also comprehensive ‘ten of the best’ lists covering challenging tidal races, and iconic lighthouses to castle anchorages and wildlife encounters, all packed to the gunwales with stunning colour photography.

The appendices are also invaluable, sharing details on marinas, fuel, pilot books, sailing directions and further books and websites.

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The Last Voyage of Asteria by Tapio Lehtinen and Paul Trammell

Tapio Lehtinen’s absorbing, at times poetic and philosophical, narrative connects with the reader immediately, so you feel that you are on the boat with him during his 2022 Golden Globe Race journey.

Whilst many readers might want to skip immediately to learn more about the sinking of Asteria, Tapio’s subsequent rescue and the exceptionally informative lessons learned and conclusions about why the Gaia 36 sank, as welll as details about Asteria’s design, it is worth taking your time and enjoying every morsel the book has to offer.

Lehtinen is honest about the daily trials of a round-the-world yacht race with no modern equipment, especially his near miss close to the cliffs off Fuerteventura, and there is much for the sailor to glean from his wisdom on sail handling and seamanship, as well as the bonus chapter on celestial navigation.

His happiness at being at sea and the wildlife encounters he experiences are uplifting.

An absolute page-turner which holds you to the very end.

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West Country Cruising Companion by Mark Fishwick

If you have sailed the West Country in the last 30-plus years, the chances are you would have reached for Mark Fishwick’s words of wisdom for passage planning and for making the most of your cruise.

Having spent a lifetime sailing the waters from Portland Bill to Padstow and the Isles of Scilly, there are few sailors with the in-depth knowledge that he has, and this is reflected in the detailed pilotage and cruising information.

Following Mark’s retirement, this new 10th edition has been fully updated by Topsham-based sailor Kate Brodie, but still contains Fishwick’s comprehensive insights, with excellent colour charts, clear, useful photos to help with the pilotage of harbours and anchorages, and comprehensive port information.

New for this edition is the introduction of very useful QR codes, which you can scan for the main harbour and marina websites in the region.

A valuable resource to have onboard, whether you are visiting or based in the south west.

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The Knot Bible by Nic Compton

I have a confession to make: when I started sailing, I always struggled to remember knots and which ones were the best to use for a specific task on board.

I only wish Nic Compton’s The Knot Bible had been around then, as it is perfect for new sailors, with clear explanations about terminology, types of ropes, tools, rope care, plus a comprehensive list of the best knots for the job, like tying an anchor snubber or joining two mooring lines.

This second edition is packed with full colour photos and clear, easy-to-follow diagrams and instructions to ensure you get it right first time.

It also covers lashings, coils, whippings, seizings and splices with the same attention to detail, as well as decorative knots for those who want to explore further. There is also new material on splicing double braid rope.

This is one of the most comprehensive guides available, and I would recommend it to any beginner sailor or seasoned seafarer.

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The Untold Voyage by Roger D. Taylor

A new book by Roger D. Taylor is always a treat, partly because his writing is sublime, engaging, and so realistic. The Untold Voyage did not disappoint.

This latest in the canon is unlike his other accounts of Arctic voyaging; the whole book focuses on a single incident which overshadows and defines this particular voyage, and resulted in him throwing his logbooks overboard, and even rubbing out any trace of his route on his charts.

This incident is the discovery of an unconscious woman adrift in a Russian liferaft after crossing 78° north, and his subsequent attempts to get her to medical aid.

The narrative is sensitive, at times fearless, and deeply moving; your emotions lurch and are tossed like his boat Mingming on the storm-swept Greenland Sea.

The bleakness of Taylor’s and Larochka’s situation and the difficult decisions he has to make mean you want to look away, but you can’t; the writing draws you in further as the voyage stretches the bounds of credulity.

His analysis of his actions reflects the trauma of the voyage, his writing a way of purging himself of the horror, but also to lay to bed old ghosts.

A compelling read; I couldn’t put it down until I knew the ending.

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Stars to Steer By: Celebrating the 20th century women who went to sea by Julia Jones

Stars to Steer By is a long overdue celebration of the spirit of women’s independence through sailing, shining a spotlight on achievements which, all too often, have been wiped from the sailing record; it advocates what all women sailors want – normalisation and a sense of fairness on the water.

Julia’s writing brings each of her subjects vividly to life, giving a voice to many pioneers whose success and trailblazing have been overshadowed by the achievements of men, just on the basis of gender. This book is the start of the correction of the record.

All of those featured had to fight against convention – and, at times, even the law – to achieve what they loved.

The barriers facing them included exclusion from yacht clubs and, subsequently, the training and facilities open to their male counterparts, intimate examinations after stowing away on boats, their race wins never recorded (instead the winner was recorded as the male owner of the boat) and accusations of being a bad mother for taking their children to sea or leaving them behind.

Male sailors are never subjected to these things.

While it is tempting to think these barriers are in the past tense – and strides have been made – parity in sailing has still not been achieved.

This book is a must read; every page uncovers the life of another woman who defied the odds, and you are richer for learning about them.

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Marine Electrical and Electronics Bible (4th edition)

Boat electrics can be disconcerting, especially if you are a new boat owner trying to make sense of all those wires, switches, fuses etc.

John C Payne’s Marine Electrical and Electronics Bible is a practical guide which has been the go-to book for cruising sailors for decades, given it is concise and so easy to follow, and covers every aspect of a boat’s electrical and electronics system, from choosing the right system, installation, maintenance and troubleshooting, illustrated with clear and concise charts, graphs and wiring diagrams.

While most of us might not attempt the rewiring of our boat, problems can occur offshore, where we have no option but to roll up our sleeves, diagnose the problem and fix it; it is this part of the book which is most valuable, especially the troubleshooting tables.

This fourth edition has been updated to cover the growing use of lithium batteries and renewable energy on board, new developments in AIS, GMDSS and radar as well as new chapters on marine diesel engines and mobile phone boating apps and electric propulsion (including inboard and outboard engines), although this latter chapter does not have troubleshooting, which would have been useful.

Do not set sail without it.

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