Marine Diesel Basics manual & maintenance logbooks: tried and tested

Katy Stickland reviews the new edition of Marine Diesel Basics and the new maintenance logbooks which accompanies the manual

It has been years since I completed my RYA Diesel Engine Maintenance course, so I was pleased to pick up the new edition of Dennison Berwick’s Marine Diesel Basics to refresh my knowledge and to learn more about the working of my boat engine.

The book covers yachts, motorboats and canal boats and indirect and direct cooled diesel engines.

It is broken down into different sections from maintenance of the engine and drive train to saildrives, laying up and recommissioning.

Written in a language that’s simple to understand, it’s ideal for new boat owners who are still learning their way around their engines, and the technical jargon.

Each topic has clear drawings explaining how each system works and step by steps to make inspection and troubleshooting easy.

I particularly liked the cautionary tale at the end of each chapter – real lessons learned from boaters.

Accompanying the book are newly released maintenance logbooks for single- and twin-engine installations.

Both are well laid out, with plenty of space for records.

Again, there are handy drawings showing clearly what to look for when carrying out checks, maintenance checklists so you don’t forget anything, and at the back a table of conversions and measurements.

These books are well worth the investment for someone new to boat ownership, for those who have been tinkering on board for years or owners who need a refresher.

All the books are available in paperback, hardcover and spiral bound.

Prices: Marine Diesel Basics $17.99/£14.48; Engine Maintenance Logbooks from $13.99/£11.26.

