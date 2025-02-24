Ian Williams named YJA Yachtsman of the Year

Ian Williams has been named the Yachting Journalists' Association's Yachtsman of the Year; Jessye Opoku-Ware was awarded the 2024 YJA Young Sailor of the Year

Ian Williams, who made history after securing an unprecedented eighth World Match Racing Tour title, has been named the Yachting Journalists’ Association’s (YJA) 2024 Yachtsman of the Year.

Williams is one of Britain’s most successful yacht racers having left the legal profession for full-time professional sailing in April 2005.

He first won the World Match Racing Tour title in 2007 before retaining the title a further seven times.

“It’s an incredible honour to add my name to such an illustrious list and also shine a bit of a light on my corner of the sport,” said Ian Williams.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the YJA and everybody who voted for me. Secondly, my family for their incredible support over many, many years; it’s not easy. Thirdly, the sponsors who have allowed me to compete over the years, and especially, of course, Andrew Pindar, who was with me for my first back in 2007, and also the last and many in between. And then finally, my crew. Match racing really is a team sport, and it’s been such a privilege to sail with Richard Sydenham, Gerry Mitchell and Jon Gundersen this year,” said Ian Williams.

The two other finalists for the Yachtsman of the Year Award were Heather Thomas, who skippered Maiden to first place in the 2023-2024 Ocean Globe Race – the first time an all-women crew have won a round-the-world yacht race; and Ellie Aldridge, who took Gold in the Formula Kite event at the 2024 Paris Olympics and brought home the only Gold medal for the British Sailing Team.

The chairperson of the YJA, Katy Stickland announced the winner at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show, alongside the winner of the Young Sailor of the Year and Team of the Year Awards.

These prestigious accolades celebrate the finest achievements in British sailing over the past year.

In recognition of the performance of Sir Ben Ainslie’s British Challenger Team for the 37th America’s Cup, the YJA chose to present a special award for Team of the Year.

Dylan Fletcher, helm of Britannia, received the award on behalf of the British Challenger Team for becoming the first British team since 1964 to race in the final for the America’s Cup.

A true inspiration in youth sailing, Jessye Opoku-Ware was awarded the 2024 YJA Young Sailor of the Year for his outstanding contributions to the Scaramouche Sailing Trust and Greig City Academy Sailing Programme.

Jessye was the 2024 Cowes Week Youth Trophy joint winner and has played a pivotal role in coaching younger sailors, encouraging diversity in sailing, and facilitating opportunities for young sailors—especially through the establishment of a girls’ team at the RSYC double-handed event. His dedication to introducing sailing to schools and clubs has made a significant impact on youth participation in the sport.

On receiving his award, Jessye said: “I feel ecstatic; it’s something I’ve always wanted to win. I want to thank everyone who has been part of the journey; there are a lot of people who have helped all of us make this happen. I just want to give back to the Scaramouche Sailing Trust and Greig City Academy Sailing Programme – that was my whole plan with coaching, and I am grateful to be rewarded for it. I’m just here to have fun, sailing is so enjoyable.”

Other finalists in the Young Sailor of the Year were Hari Clark, who won the 2024 Topper 4.2 World Championship title, after winning 10 of the 15 races; William Stratton Brown, who won the RS Tera Pro Worlds in Denmark and the 2024 RS Tera Pro nationals; and Jess Powell, who took victory in the 2024 Topper 5.3 Nationals – the first female to win back-to-back National Championships in this class.

Katy Stickland, Chairperson of the YJA, said: “The YJA Awards celebrate the very best in sailing, and the nominees and winners showcase a remarkable 2024 for British sailing. This year is the YJA’s 70th year; it is also 70 years since we awarded the first Yachtsman of the Year Award to one Eric Hiscock for his round the world voyage with his wife, Susan on their famous yacht, Wanderer.”

“Given the incredible achievements, each YJA Young Sailor of the Year nominee received a certificate. These sailors were nominated by the public before YJA members voted for the winners. If you see a rising talented sailor in your club, do not forget to nominate them for next year. We are proud to honour them all.”

This year’s YJA Awards were sponsored by Henri-Lloyd and sMRT.

