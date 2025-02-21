Launch of Sunsail’s sailing club prizes for 2025 at RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show

A grand prize of up to £6,000 can be won by the UK sailing charity or sailing and yacht club with the best grassroots initiative, whilst two runners-up will be awarded £2,000 each.

The official launch of Sunsail’s Funding the Future initiative for 2025 will be held this Sunday, 23 February, at the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Dinghy and Watersports Show, at 1pm on the Sunsail Main Stage.

The award scheme is returning for a second year running, to offer sailing charities, RYA sailing and yacht clubs, and British Universities Sailing Association (BUSA) members across the UK a chance to win up to £6,000. Plus two £2,000 prizes for runners-ups.

Show visitors are invited to join yacht charter company Sunsail and the judging panel for a short presentation and question and answer session.

How to get Funding the Future prize money

Clubs and sailing charities are invited to submit an entry, before the May deadline, outlining their vision for the funding and explaining how it will impact their sailing club.

Whether the goal is to improve facilities, purchase new equipment, develop innovative programs to boost membership or establish youth academies to cultivate future champions, Sunsail is looking for the most compelling and visionary proposals from clubs across the UK.

The judges are also keen to see entries that detail projects aimed at enhancing sustainability in sailing clubs, ensuring lasting benefits for both the environment and their members.

The returning judges include Sunsail ambassador Dee Caffari, managing editor of Yachts & Yachting Online Mark Jardine, the RYA’s director of sport development Rob Clark and Sunsail’s head of brand and acquisitions Katrina Lawson.

This year also sees the introduction of new judge, group sail editor for Practical Boat Owner and Yachting Monthly magazines Katy Stickland.

The panel will collectively review each entry with great compassion and enthusiasm for the impact it will have with in the sport.

Round-the-world yachtswoman Dee Caffari said: “The future of our sport relies on the next generation of sailors, they are often nurtured by dedicated volunteers who make the magic happen. “To fall in love with sailing, you need to be inspired and encouraged by someone who shares that passion. “Being part of Funding the Future last year, I was overwhelmed by the power and desire of the clubs applying—each playing a vital role in driving our sport forward, making it more inclusive and accessible than ever. “I do not take my responsibility lightly as part of the judging panel, and I love that the passion and dedication of the clubs entering make it so difficult to choose the winners. “It gives me hope for the sport I love, knowing that together, we can inspire many more people to give sailing a try and fall in love with it just as I did.”

Sunsail’s Katrina Lawson said: “It’s fantastic to see Funding the Future return for a second year.

“I greatly enjoyed learning about the innovative and sustainable ideas that last year’s applicants submitted.

“We know sailing clubs are the backbone of the sport, often driven by dedicated volunteers who create opportunities for young sailors to get out on the water and develop their passion.

“At Sunsail, we’re proud to play a role in shaping the future of sailing, and we look forward to seeing the inspiring projects this year’s funding will support.”

YachtsandYachting.com managing editor Mark Jardine said: “Funding the Future is an initiative which makes a direct difference to clubs, which are the bedrock for our sport up and down the country. “Seeing the initiatives that clubs are putting in place to increase participation is inspiring, and I’m sure the submissions will make our role as judges harder than ever!”

PBO’s Katy Stickland said: “Clubs across the UK play such a valuable role in nurturing the grassroots of our sport which is essential to find the sailors of the future, and initiatives like Sunsail’s Funding the Future are vital to help ensure club members and volunteers can continue to run programmes and events and buy equipment to boost membership and make sailing accessible to everyone.

“I am really looking forward to reading about how clubs plan to innovate to achieve that.”

The RYA’s Rob Clark added: “I am very much looking forward to being involved in the Funding the Future judging panel for a second year. “The 2024 programme highlighted some amazing examples of how our sailing clubs are thinking creatively and adapting their offering to meet the needs of their local communities, as well as an evolving sport and recreation environment. “I am hugely grateful to Sunsail for continuing to fund this initiative and to our clubs for taking the time and effort to share their ideas.”

Application deadline

RYA-registered clubs and charities can submit their entries from this Sunday, 23 February, until Friday, 23 May at 11.59pm.

All entries must be submitted online and the winner will be announced on the Sunsail stand at Southampton International Boat Show on Friday, 19 September.

For more details on entering the competition or for the terms and conditions, visit sunsail.com/uk/funding-the-future or email sunsail@adpr.co.uk.