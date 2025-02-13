Sunsail’s Funding the Future: nurturing grassroots sailing

Now’s your chance! Find out how your sailing club could win up to £6,000 to fund new programmes or equipment

Grassroots sailing is the lifeblood of our sport. Without the countless hours and dedication of sailing club officers and volunteers, many people – especially children – would not get a chance to try sailing and fall in love with the sport.

But for many clubs, financial pressures, especially due to rising energy costs, means innovative ideas to attract new people to sailing are often difficult to achieve.

The cost of living crisis also means that potential new sailing members could also struggle to pay even modest fees.

Bringing sailing to the young

West Lancashire Yacht Club decided to tackle the problem head-on by running an outreach grassroots sailing programme for the Year 5 pupils at Norwood School in Southport.

The club, which has 330 members, is based on the edge of Southport Marine Lake and, over three days, club volunteers took 90 children out sailing for the first time.

The honorary secretary and training principal at West Lancashire Yacht Club, Ian Hughes, said following the success of that initial programme, the club realised it could go further.

“Southport’s scenic Marine Lake is at the heart of our town, but the majority of local children have never had the opportunity to sail there. The socio-demographic is a mix of affluence and deprivation, with many families struggling to access extracurricular activities for their children,” he said.

“We ran three school trips for 90 Year Five children. Taking to the water for the first time, they absolutely loved it, it was “the best school trip ever”! Every one of the 90 children was able to experience the joy of sailing, with no barriers of financial circumstance. The feedback from children and staff was overwhelmingly positive.”

Due to the huge success, the club decided to establish an after-school programme targeting eight primary schools, all within walking distance of Marine Lake, and hold open days for local families.

It also wanted to run further school trips and train seven primary school teachers from Norwood School to learn to sail and develop their skills “to become sufficiently proficient to assist our own volunteers in taking young people out on the water.”

More buoyancy aids in different sizes were also needed.

Making dreams a reality

This is where Sunsail’s Funding the Future came into play.

The initiative is open to all RYA-affiliated sailing and yacht clubs in the UK and provides prize money to invest in equipment, develop innovative programmes, and cultivate the next generation of sailors.

The winning club receives £6,000, with £2,000 prizes for two runners-up.

West Lancashire Yacht Club was one of over 61 clubs last year to submit a 500-word application which outlined how it would use the funding to benefit the local sailing community and their members and attract new sailors.

It impressed all the judges and was the clear winner of Sunsail Funding the Future 2024.

“Winning the Sunsail prize has empowered our volunteers as well as the kids,” explained West Lancashire Yacht Club’s Ian Hughes.

“It’s given us the confidence to expand the programme, enabling us to buy new safety equipment and fund instruction. During 2025 we will establish links with other primary schools in Southport, so that step by step the programme will be expanded. There are 18,000 schoolchildren between the ages of 8 and 18 in our community and we want every child to have the opportunity to have a go at the sport we love, taking advantage of the huge benefits of sailing in terms of mental, social and physical wellbeing and personal development.”

In with a chance

This year, Sunsail’s Funding the Future initiative will be launched at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show on the Sunsail Main Stage between 1pm-1.30pm on 23 February 2025.

Like last year, clubs will need to submit a 500-word application (see tips below) to be in with a chance to win £6,000. There will also be two runners-up prizes of £2,000.

The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges which includes Sunsail ambassador Dee Caffari, PBO editor Katy Stickland, the Sunsail team, editor of Yachts & Yachting Online Mark Jardine and the RYA’s director of sport development Rob Clark.

Dee Caffari urged all RYA-affiliated clubs to apply for a chance to win a Funding the Future prize.

“Our sport thrives thanks to the dedication of enthusiastic volunteers who selflessly give their time to grow grassroots sailing communities and nurture new talent. It is the passion and commitment of these individuals that will create and inspire the champions of the future,” she said.

“Supporting these efforts is vital. Increasing participation in sailing ensures the sport remains accessible and inclusive for everyone. Funding the Future provides clubs with the opportunity to showcase their incredible work and be recognised for their achievements. We know that financial support has a significant impact on the clubs that are awarded through this initiative. I am proud to be part of this process– celebrating the efforts of these clubs and helping to secure the future of our sport.”

To learn more about Funding the Future or to apply for a chance to win up to £6,000, visit: www.sunsail.com/uk/funding-the-future or visit Sunsail at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show, Farnborough International, 22-23 February 2025.

10 top tips for a winning Funding the Future application

The RYA’s director of sport development, Rob Clark, has this advice to help your entry:

Understand the purpose Clearly show how the funding will benefit your club. Whether it’s improving facilities, buying new equipment, expanding youth programmes, or boosting membership, demonstrate a clear and specific plan.

Clearly show how the funding will benefit your club. Whether it’s improving facilities, buying new equipment, expanding youth programmes, or boosting membership, demonstrate a clear and specific plan. Be concise and specific Stick to the word limit and focus on key points. Provide specific details about your proposed project or initiative, including timelines, budget breakdowns, and expected outcomes.

Stick to the word limit and focus on key points. Provide specific details about your proposed project or initiative, including timelines, budget breakdowns, and expected outcomes. Show the impact Describe the positive impact your club’s project will have on the sailing community. Emphasise how the funding will enhance the overall experience for members and attract new participants.

Describe the positive impact your club’s project will have on the sailing community. Emphasise how the funding will enhance the overall experience for members and attract new participants. Demonstrate innovation Demonstrate creativity and forward-thinking in your proposal. Stand out by showcasing innovative ideas.

Demonstrate creativity and forward-thinking in your proposal. Stand out by showcasing innovative ideas. Use clear language Ensure your application is easy to understand and free of jargon. Use plain language to communicate your ideas effectively.

Ensure your application is easy to understand and free of jargon. Use plain language to communicate your ideas effectively. Highlight sustainability Explain how your project will have a positive effect on the environment. Describe initiatives such as reducing carbon footprints, using eco-friendly materials, or promoting sustainable practices.

Explain how your project will have a positive effect on the environment. Describe initiatives such as reducing carbon footprints, using eco-friendly materials, or promoting sustainable practices. Be passionate Infuse your application with enthusiasm and passion for sailing. Clearly convey why your club deserves this funding and how it will contribute to the growth of the sport.

Infuse your application with enthusiasm and passion for sailing. Clearly convey why your club deserves this funding and how it will contribute to the growth of the sport. Proofread and edit Carefully proofread your application for grammar, spelling, and formatting errors. Ask someone else to review it for clarity and coherence.

Carefully proofread your application for grammar, spelling, and formatting errors. Ask someone else to review it for clarity and coherence. Submit on time Don’t wait until the last minute! Give yourself ample time to complete the application and ensure it’s submitted before the deadline.

Don’t wait until the last minute! Give yourself ample time to complete the application and ensure it’s submitted before the deadline. Agree for your application to be considered for other opportunities Even if you are not successful in this application there may be others.

