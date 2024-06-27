Sunsail’s Funding the Future initiative returns to support sailing clubs in the UK

Sailing and yacht clubs across the UK can enter Sunsail's Funding the Future compettion to win up to £6,000. Entries close on 31 July 2024

Sunsail has relaunched its Funding the Future initiative to support sailing and yacht clubs across the UK.

Clubs have until 31 July 2024 to enter the competition, with the chance to win £6,000 if chosen as the overall winner. Two prizes of £2,000 are available for the runners-up.

To participate, clubs must submit a 500-word entry outlining their vision for the funding and explaining how it will impact their sailing club.

Whether the goal is to improve facilities, purchase new equipment, develop innovative programmes to boost membership or establish youth academies to cultivate future champions,

The judges are keen to see entries that detail projects aimed at enhancing sustainability in sailing clubs, ensuring lasting benefits for both the environment and their members.

The panel of judges includes Sunsail ambassador Dee Caffari MBE, seasoned sailor and editor of Yachts & Yachting Online Mark Jardine, the RYA’s Director of Sport Development Rob Clark, and Sunsail’s Head of Brand and Acquisitions Katrina Lawson.

Commenting on the award, Dee Caffari said: “Growing up, I wasn’t part of a sailing club, but I now see it as my duty to advocate for these clubs and encourage public engagement with sailing. These clubs play a crucial role in making sailing accessible and exciting for newcomers and I’m so excited to see entries from these wonderful organisations across the UK.”

Sunsail’s Head of Brand and Acquisitions, Katrina Lawson, added: “Sailing clubs, fuelled by dedicated volunteers, are often where young enthusiasts first experience sailing and develop their passion for the sport. Sunsail is proud to support these essential organisations, which grant countless sailors access to the water. We eagerly anticipate the innovative and sustainable ideas they will bring forward.”

Mark Jardine from YachtsandYachting.com said grassroots sailing is the lifeblood of our sport, and these clubs are essential in nurturing the next generation of sailors.

“The £6,000 prize money would have a significant impact on any club, providing essential resources to enhance their programs and facilities. We’re eager to see the innovative and sustainable projects clubs will bring forward and look forward to reading their entries,” he said.

The winners of Funding the Future will be announced on the Sunsail stand at the Southampton Boat Show on Friday, 13 September.

For more details on entering the competition or for the terms and conditions, please visit www.sunsail.com/uk/funding-the-future or email sunsail@adpr.co.uk.

