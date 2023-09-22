Sailing clubs invited to join All Hands on Deck

To mark 200 years of the RNLI in 2024, sailing clubs across the UK and Ireland are being asked to raise money through the All Hands on Deck campaign

All Hands on Deck – which has been launched to mark the 200th anniversary of the RNLI – is a new campaign which aims to ensure the charity can continue to provide its lifesaving service to all water users.

Sailing clubs across the UK and Ireland are being asked to join the initiative and help raise money for the RNLI throughout 2024.

The campaign, which is being supported by the RNLI’s corporate partner GJW Direct, was launched at the Southampton International Boat Show.

The head of the south east region for theRNLI, Ryan Hall said as a charity, the RNLI relies on “generous donations from the public and our partners.”

“Next year in our 200th anniversary year, people can get involved with out All Hands on Deck initiative, where we are encouraging sailing clubs to organise a fundraising event to support the RNLI and help protect the future of lifesaving,” he said.

Jeremy Entwistle from GJW Direct said All Hands on Deck was an “opportunity to get your sailing club involved in the 200th anniversary commemorations of the RNLI in 2024.”

“You can make an event already in your calendar – be it a race, a cruise or a family fun day or barbecue – an All Hands on Deck event, or create something specifically around the initiative. It can be anything you like for your club to help mark the charity’s bicentenary and raise funds to help the RNLI save lives at sea,” he added.

Sailing clubs are invited to organise a race, connect with other clubs for joint events or to plan a land-based charity day to show support for the RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crews.

Club representatives can visit RNLI.org/200Sail to sign up, and the RNLI will be in touch with further details on how to set up

