Talks schedule and sailing stars confirmed for RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show

A host of British sailing stars are set to join tactical and technical experts and inspiring adventurers as guest speakers at the RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show, including small boat cruising doyen Roger Barnes.

Paris 2024 kite foiling gold medallist Ellie Aldridge, America’s Cup and SailGP helm Dylan Fletcher, Women’s America’s Cup sailor Hannah Diamond plus world record-breaking windsurfer Jenna Gibson will be among the big names attending the event at Farnborough International.

Taking place from from 22-23 February, the RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show will see dinghy cruising doyen Roger Barnes joined by Sarah Jarman on both days at 12.15pm on the Sunsail Main Stage, for an ‘escaping the everyday’ talk.

Wing foiling adventurer Steve Bowens will share the highs and lows of his quest to wing foil around the UK in ‘Foil around Britain’, dinghy historian Dougal Henshall will present an evolutionary journey of the most diverse and exciting dinghy scene in the world, while para sailors will explain the varied on-water world for sailors with disabilities.

Returning show hosts Olympic champion Eilidh McIntyre, Lee Timothy, James Hardy and windsurfing guru Peter Hart will help to guide visitors through the packed programme, with talks held across the Sunsail Main Stage, the Knowledge Zone and the Coaching Corner.

The full line-up of guest speakers has now been confirmed, with talks offering adventure, inspiration and expertise. See the event website www.rya.org.uk/events/dinghy-show for the latest updates.

Saturday’s schedule, 22 February

Sunsail Main Stage – Saturday

10:15 – Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series prize-giving ceremony

11:00 – Pathway Club launch: Nick Scott, RYA director of racing and Hannah Wilcox, pathway manager will launch the RYA’s new initiative that allows junior sailors to develop their sailing and racing skills, and encourages young sailors at grassroots level to stay in the sport.

11:30 – High-fliers and history-makers: Ellie Aldridge, Hannah Diamond and Dylan Fletcher will recount their respective history-making feats at the Olympic Games and America’s Cup last summer with Ellie’s coach Stevie Morrison sharing his experiences through a coaching lens. Dylan will also talk about the adrenaline-packed SailGP season as the new Emirates GBR SailGP Team driver.

12:15 – Escaping the everyday: Cruising tales and how to start your dinghy cruising adventure with Roger Barnes and Sarah Jarman.

13:00 – The Green Blue University Sailing Sustainability Awards

13:30 – The dinghy design family tree: Dougal Henshall presents an evolutionary journey of ‘the most diverse and exciting dinghy scene in the world’.

14:15 – The fastest woman in the world: Jenna Gibson, women’s windsurfing speed world record holder and four times Slalom World Windsurfing Champion shares her journey.

15:00 – MoreThanSailing, our year on the water and where it’s taken us: Para sailors Toby Owen and Anthony Williams and coach Becky Ellis will look back at their past year in the RS Venture Connect, including competing at a home World Championships, and discuss the varied on-water world for sailors with disabilities.

15:30 – Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. The SailGP racing event returns to UK waters at Portsmouth on 19-20 July. Find out how you can be there and what it’s all about.

15:45 – Foil around Britain: Hear all the trials and tribulations from Steve Bowens about his and Simon Osborne’s latest quest to wing foil around the UK.

16:30 – Treasure Hunt presentation: see if your name is drawn out of the hat for the chance to win prizes.

17:00 – YJA Awards: The Yachting Journalists’ Association, with PBO editor Katy Stickland, the YJA Chair, will unveil the winners of its coveted Yachtsman of the Year and Young Sailor of the Year Awards for 2024.

The Knowledge Zone – Saturday

You’ll find practical workshops, talks and demonstrations across the weekend to help enhance your knowledge and sharpen your skills.

10:30 – Reuse, upcycle, recycle. Kate Fortnam of the Green Blue will lead a discussion with World Sailing representatives, Peter Palmer from Circular Flow, Sustainable Extricko’s Joe Penhaul-Smith and RYA sustainability manager Phil Horton about solutions for end-of-life equipment.

11:00 – Countdown to success: Mark Rushall will help set you up with some winning starting line strategies and key tips for those all-important early race decisions.

11:45 – Peter Hart’s windsurfing gybing masterclass

12:30 – Winging it: James Hardy and Mia Adcock explore common themes to progress every aspect of your wing-foiling.

13:15 – A world of possibilities: Rob Howlett and special guests will discuss the varied careers that water-based passions can lead to.

14:00 – In tune – the hull, the rig, the sailor: Michael McNamara shares his expert rigging knowledge.

14:45 – Data is king: Tom Morris and Dylan Fletcher explore how to get the best out of your time on the water using easily accessible data.

15:30 – Levelling the playing field: Adam Parry and Sheffield Hallam University unveil the maths behind the Portsmouth Yardstick numbers to enable mixed fleet racing.

16:15 – Wind forecasting: British Sailing Team meteorologist Simon Rowell will help you dig into the forecast and work out how to harness the breeze to your tactical advantage.

Coaching corner – Saturday

11:00 – Get fit for the season ahead: Holly Bassett’s interactive session will share the perfect warm up, injury prevention tips and fitness advice.

11:45 – The Scorpion Project: find out how the Scorpion class has supported young sailors to be competitive on a budget through coaching and upcycling.

12:30 – Holly Bassett will share essential tips for paddleboarders.

13:15 – Female futures: Top tips for helping women and girls to get active and stay on the water.

14:15 – Winging kit: James Hardy and Mia Adcock talk all things wings, foils, and boards to get you up and flying.

15:00 – Meet Olympic kite surfing women’s gold medallist Ellie Aldridge.

15:30 – Peter Hart’s Windsurfing tips: How to avoid the five common mistakes in wave sailing.

16:15 – Improve your splicing skills with Marlow ropes

Sunday Schedule, 23 February

Sunsail Main Stage – Sunday

10:30 – Foil around Britain: Hear all the trials and tribulations from Steve Bowens about his and Simon Osborne’s latest quest to wing foil around the UK.

11:00 – Pathway Club launch: Nick Scott and Hannah Wilcox launch the RYA’s new Pathway Club initiative.

11:30 – High-fliers and history-makers: Ellie Aldridge, Hannah Diamond and Nick Robins recount their respective history-making feats at the Olympic Games and America’s Cup last summer. Ellie’s coach Stevie Morrison will also share his experiences through a coaching lens.

12:15 – Escaping the everyday: Cruising tales and how to start your dinghy cruising adventure with Roger Barnes and Sarah Jarman.

13:00 – Sunsail’s ‘Funding the Future’ initiative launch: Join Sunsail for an exciting announcement with British sailor and Sunsail ambassador Dee Caffari and RYA director of sport development Rob Clark.

13:30 – The dinghy design family tree: Dougal Henshall presents an evolutionary journey of ‘the most diverse and exciting dinghy scene in the world’.

14:15 – The fastest woman in the world: Jenna Gibson, women’s windsurfing speed world record holder and four times Slalom World Windsurfing Champion shares her journey.

15:00 – MoreThanSailing: Our year on the water and where it’s taken us: Para sailors Toby Owen and Anthony Williams and coach Becky Ellis reflect on their past year in the RS Venture Connect, including competing at a home World Championships, and discuss the varied on-water world for sailors with disabilities.

16:00 – Treasure Hunt presentation.

Knowledge Zone – Sunday

10:30 – Hone your hiking: British Sailing Team’s ILCA sailor, Sam Whaley shares his hiking and fitness top tips for peak performance.

11:00 – Countdown to success: Mark Rushall will help set you up with some winning starting line strategies.

11:45 – Windsurfing gybing masterclass: Peter Hart shares the secrets behind nailing the gybe whatever level you are.

12:30 – Winging it: James Hardy and Mia Adcock explore common themes to progress every aspect of wing-foiling.

13:15 – A world of possibilities: Rob Howlett and special guests discuss the varied careers that water-based passions can lead to.

14:00 – In tune – the hull, the rig, the sailor: Michael McNamara returns, sharing his expert rigging knowledge to set you up for success.

14:45 – Data is king. Tom Morris and Nick Robins explore how to get the best out of your time on the water using easily accessible data.

15:30 – Solutions for your end-of-life equipment: Kate Fortnam, the Green Blue campaigns manager, leads a discussion with World Sailing representatives, Peter Palmer from Circular Flow, Sustainable Extricko’s Joe Penhaul-Smith and RYA Sustainability Manager Phil Horton. Hear more about the industry’s work to find solutions to the disposal of end-of-life equipment and kit, as well as ways watersports users can play their part in reusing, upcycling and recycling gear.

16:00 – Wind forecasting: British Sailing Team meteorologist Simon Rowell shares advice on how to harness the breeze to your tactical advantage.

Coaching Corner – Sunday

10:30 – Improve your splicing skills with tips from the Marlow ropes team

11:00 – Get fit for the season ahead: Holly Bassett’s interactive session will share the perfect warm up, injury prevention tips and fitness advice.

11:45 – The Scorpion Project – old boats to winning ways: Find out how the Scorpion class has supported young sailors to be competitive on a budget through coaching and upcycling.

12:30 – Essential tips for paddleboarders: Holly Bassett gives her expert advice including essential kit and techniques for paddling in all conditions and locations.

13:15 – Female futures: Top tips for helping women and girls to get active and stay on the water.

14:15 – Winging kit: James Hardy and Mia Adcock talk all things wings, foils, and boards to get you up and flying.

15:00 – Meet Olympic gold medallist Ellie Aldridge

15:30 – Windsurfing guru Peter Hart helps you avoid the five common mistakes in wave sailing.

‘Packed with opportunities’

RYA director of sport development Rob Clark said: “Whether you’re relatively new to watersports or a seasoned enthusiast looking to take your sport to the next level, the show is packed with opportunities to learn, connect and be inspired.”

More than 170 exhibitors will be showcasing new boats, technology, clothing, equipment, holidays and courses. Visitors can explore hands-on displays, virtual reality experiences and demonstrations.

Activities for children will include a treasure hunt. Last year’s show welcomed visitors from all over the UK and as far afield as France, Norway, Spain, Bermuda and Singapore.

RYA members can access a complimentary two-day ticket worth £21. Non-member tickets start at £14 for adults.

Children aged 15 and under go free all weekend when accompanied by a ticketed adult.