Nominations open for the YJA Young Journalist Award 2024

The YJA Young Journalist Award 2024 is open to anyone under the age of 30 who is writing, filming or photographing in the field of marine journalism

Nominations have opened for the YJA Young Journalist Award 2024.

The Yachting Journalists’ Association (YJA) award, which recognises outstanding contributions of young journalists in the field of yachting and marine journalism, is open to individuals aged 30 and under as of 31 December 2024.

The winner will receive a trophy and a £500 Henri Lloyd voucher. The presentation will be made on the main stage of this year’s Southampton International Boat Show (SIBS) in September.

The YJA Young Journalist of the Year award is open to young journalists producing written and visual content, including videos and photographs.

Entries must be submitted via the YJA website by 23:39 on August 16, 2024.

The chairman of the Yachting Journalists’ Association (YJA), Katy Stickland commented: “As part of plans for the association’s future, I see this award as a great opportunity for those who want to work or are already working in our industry and I am looking forward to the entries. Nurturing young talent is essential in any field and plans are already underway to make that a cornerstone of the YJA’s ethos. If you want to get involved, we would love to hear from you.”

“The YJA Young Journalist Award 2024 not only offers a platform to showcase emerging talent but also fosters the growth and recognition of the next generation of yachting journalists,” she added.

Entries should be submitted at https://yja.world/yja-young-journalist-of-the-year-2024/

Previous winners of the YJA Young Journalist of the Year award have included Katie McCabe.

