Boat launches announced for Southampton Boat Show 2026

Cockwells, Dragonfly, Saffier, Najad and Highfield will be among the boatbuilders launching boats at this year's Southampton Boat Show

Boat launches at next month’s Southampton Boat Show have been announced with over 20 world, UK and show debuts.

Motorboats dominate the line-up at the show’s purpose-built marina.

Boat Launches: World debuts

Duchy 45

The most spacious model in the Duchy range built by Cornwall-based Cockwells, the 45 has been designed by naval architect Andrew Wolstenholme.

It has a large aft cockpit with double bifold doors through to a bright saloon with large windows and plenty of seating. There is a galley with an induction hob, a combination oven, a double sink, a full-size refrigerator and freezer. The owners’ cabin features a super king-size bed with en-suite heads.

This semi-displacement motorboat is powered by twin Volvo Penta IPS 600 pod drives, which integrate the engine, driveline and propellers. The cruising speed is 25 knots, with a maximum speed of 31 knots.

Nautitech Catamaran N41 Type S

Designed by the Marc Lombard Yacht Design Group with performance in mind, the 44ft Nautitech 41 Type S is a new-generation catamaran with optimised concave hull shapes to improve water flow and reduce wake noise, along with an aft-stepped mast for centralised weight distribution and an optimised rig. Reverse bows extend the waterline length.

The multihull also has a fully glazed aft bulkhead, a full owner’s hull, two or three heads depending on configuration and an optional SmartRoom replacing a traditional forward cabin. This will allow owners to choose a workshop, technical room, office or walk-in wardrobe, which can then be converted into a cabin in the future with a conversion kit, part of Nautitech’s move towards convertible living spaces and modular layouts which will allow owners to adapt the yacht to their needs over time.

Nord Star 49+ SCY

The semi-custom Nord Star 49+ SCY has already been unveiled but at Southampton will feature a world-first Volvo Penta D6-480 DPI Triple Stern Drive setup, which promises exceptional acceleration, silent high-speed handling and smooth shifting.

Three large high-headroom cabins come as standard, along with a two-level saloon and flybridge, but there is a vast options list for this mid-sized day cruiser including crew accommodation and a basic galley or a storage or laundry room. The flybridge can also be customised.

Mini Fisher Classic

Starting at just £9,500 (including VAT), the 14ft 7in Mini Fisher Classic is one of the most affordable boats to launch at the show this year.

Inspired by the sporty runabout boats of the 1950s and 60s, the Mini Fisher Classic is available with a 15hp petrol or 7 kW electric outboard engine, but can take up to 60hp. Two separate seats come as standard, and the back seat can be converted into a sun lounger as an option.

Levi Trentuno

Inspired by the G. Cinquanta, one of Sonny Levi’s most extravagant designs, Wessex Marine was releasing few details about the new custom-built Levi Trentuno ahead of the show debut.

It has been hand-built in Venice, has a teak deck and will be offered with Mercury Racing’s 8.6L 520hp V8 engine. The top speed is promised to be up to 50 knots.

Boat Launches: UK Debuts

Sail

Hallberg-Rassy 370

The Hallberg-Rassy 370 is an evolution of previous models, with changes by German Frers to the hull shape, moving to the plumb ends, fixed bowsprit, wide stern and twin wheels. Bow and stern thrusters are standard.

The increased hull volume means there is plenty of accommodation, although only one layout is offered – double cabins. There is an option for separate armchairs or a settee in the saloon, and two fridges and a freezer or two fridges and a dishwasher.

Saffier SE 28 Leopard

A sail daysailer featuring a new reversed-bow hull, four berths and extensive customisation options.

Key features and options include tiller or twin steering wheels, electric or diesel engine, a self-tacking jib, Code Zero, full high-aspect jib and downwind gennaker, standard deep keel or short keel option, heating, dedicated bimini and foredeck with solar panel, hatch or Esthec finishing.

Najad 451 AC

A bluewater cruiser combining a new aft cockpit layout with a twin-helm and handcrafted Scandinavian craftsmanship for long-distance cruising.

Below decks, the Najad 451 AC sleeps six people in three cabins. The forward cabin has an en suite with a shower and there is another heads aft with a shower area.

A big opening skylight, fixed hardened glass panel in the ceiling and the portlights in the hull and coachroof make the saloon bright and spacious. There is also a large forward-facing navigation table to starboard.

Like all Najads, she is built in vacuum-infused sandwich construction.

J40

This offshore high-performance yacht has been designed by R. Alan Johnstone and developed by J/Composites and J/Boats specifically for the racing and cruising market.

The high-aspect sail plan supports a wide range of sail combinations, from mainsail-only and jib-only configurations to reefed offshore setups, and the deep rudder promises responsiveness and manoeuvrability.

A two- or three-cabin layout is offered.

Dragonfly 40 Carbon

When the Dragonfly 40 won the European Yacht of the Year 2021 in the Performance Cruisers category, the jury said it was “the new benchmark in performance cruising”.

The Dragonfly 40 Carbon builds on this reputation, featuring pre-preg carbon floats, wings and structural bulkheads. These reduce the weight of the standard boat by almost 20% and increase stiffness. As a result, Dragonfly 40 Carbon is capable of 24+ knots. All sail controls are led aft to the dual-zone cockpit layout with a bank of electric winches for those sailing solo and short-handed.

The 27ft 5in beam provides stability, and the Swing Wing system reduces beam to just 4m to access a single marina berth.

Power

Fairline Targa 58 GTO

This grand touring motoryacht offers a spacious layout with a drop-down patio door and port and starboard fold-out balconies to increase the cockpit area.

The traditional garage, which can provide storage for a Williams 325 or 345 tender, also incorporates a Williams Tender Launch System, a shower to the underside of the garage door, integrated lighting, transom speakers with a head unit, and a fridge.

Inside there is a galley and bar area and integrated television, with access to cabins and the engine room.

The helm features triple 16” Garmin displays, a seamlessly integrated joystick and Grid 20 controller positioned between the seats, and a connected pilot station.

Bellini Astor 38

This weekender is an evolution of the Astor 36, with a new, larger second cabin and aft deck.

Features include a Besenzoni retractable bathing ladder, removable carbon fibre pulpits and balcony railings, twin fridges, air conditioning and port and starboard folding balconies.

Two Volvo Penta V8 380hp engines will deliver speeds of 40 knots.

Highfield ADV9

This power cabin crossover has four-berth accommodation and all-season versatility.

Features include a heated or air-conditioned cabin, galley, head, and optional camper hood. The flush deck, wide beam, high freeboard, and direct swim platform access enhance safety and usability.

The non-stepped hull design promises easy trailering and compatibility with floating docks. It has a top speed of 50 knots, a 250NM cruising range, and four lifting points.

Rodman 790 Ventura SD

Described as a power sun deck model, the Rodman 790 Ventura SD is designed to be efficient with space, with flexible cockpit configurations – the aft seat can be moved longitudinally to create a sundeck or just more space.

At the bow, the solarium can be equipped with reclining backrests for comfort and an optional pilot and co-pilot seat module, with interchangeable backrest and the possibility of installing a fridge and cooker inside.

Down below there is plenty of seating which can be converted into a berth with infill cushions.

Sirena 48

Designed by German Frers with interiors by Cor D. Rover, the Sirena 48 offers accommodation for up to six guests across three cabins, with an expansive flybridge, generous cockpit and foredeck lounge.

The semi-displacement hull aims to deliver fuel economy at displacement speeds whilst still offering the performance expected of a modern motor yacht.

Viknes S35 Panorama

The Scandinavian-built Viknes S35 Panorama is designed for long weekends or extended cruising, with a large aft deck which can be enclosed with an electronically controlled roof. This feature is also carried into the saloon, which has an opening glass roof.

It sleeps five in three cabins, and there is a convertible dinette which will also allow berths for two more crew.

There is a full galley to starboard, saloon dining area with fridge, separate heads with shower.

Power is from a Yanmar 400hp diesel on shaft, and owners can benefit from bow and stern thrusters and trim tabs.

Windy SR40

The Windy SR40 is the latest addition to the Windy range, with a deep v-hull, spacious social cockpit, sliding side doors, and fold-down bulwarks.

Four deck levels provide plenty of space and practical storage solutions with a hideaway cabin, plenty of lockers and generous seating areas.

An optional aft cabin with double beds extends the SR40’s accommodation — sleeping up to four.

Boatworld Cruiser 320

The Cruiser 320 features a catamaran-style hull for enhanced stability, spaciousness and easy storage.

It can also pack down into a yacht locker or vehicle boot.

Boatworld Carbon Pro 330

This heavy-duty inflatable dinghy is made from 0.9mm 1100 denier fabric and can accommodate a 15hp outboard engine. It can seat up to four people.

There will also be two show debuts – both of Scandinavian design: the Ockelbo 21 power boat and the Quarken 27 T-Top powerboat.

Commenting on the boat launches line-up, Jasmine Hill, the show’s event director, said: “Southampton International Boat Show has always been a platform for celebrating the very best from the global boating industry, and 2026 promises to be no exception. This year’s line-up of world-leading debuts highlights the incredible innovation, craftsmanship and diversity within our sector, from cutting-edge performance yachts to luxury motor vessels and accessible boats designed for everyday adventures.

“We’re proud to welcome such an impressive collection of renowned brands to Southampton, giving visitors the unique opportunity to experience the latest developments in boating first-hand.”

The Southampton Boat Show will run from 18 to 27 September at the city’s Mayflower Park.

Join the Wooden Boat Stage community at the Southampton International Boat Show Following a successful debut year in 2025, an expanded Wooden Boat Stage will be returning to the Southampton International Boat…

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