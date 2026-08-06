Why we love the Southampton International Boat Show

There’s more to the UK’s flagship boat show this September than on-the-water fun and festivities ashore

Every show is a fantastic opportunity to meet both existing owners and people discovering boating for the first time. There’s nothing better than introducing visitors to exceptional yachts”, says Mark Williams of Williams Marine & Watersports Ltd. whose team is bringing the Saffier SE 28 Leopard daysailer for its UK debut.

The energy of the Southampton International Boat Show, and community feel behind the UK’s largest boating and watersports festival, is a recurring reason for why exhibitors keep coming back. While for visitors, the chance to step aboard a diverse range of craft, compare products, hear legendary guest speakers and live music is all part of the appeal.

The 57th edition will be returning to Mayflower Park from 18 to 27 September.

Sail and power boat debuts

As usual, the British Marine organising team will be building Europe’s largest purpose-built marina, as well as hosting more than 300 landside exhibitors.

Luxury yacht manufacturer Fairline will be bringing a fleet of craft, including the Targa 58 GTO motor yacht for its national debut. Designed to offer ‘an immersive connection to the sea at a level until now reserved for much larger yachts’, the Targa 58 GTO has a patio door that ‘glides to starboard’ to make the cockpit and interior into one large social space; port and starboard fold-out balconies with chairs and hammocks; extensive glazing; and a platform for relaxing at sea.

Fairline Co-Chief Executive Officer Oliver Southwell said: “The Southampton International Boat Show continues to be an important event for Fairline, providing a high-quality environment to engage with customers, partners and the wider industry. As a proud British boatbuilder, we’re delighted to confirm our attendance for 2026 and look forward to taking part in the 57th edition, where we’ll also be debuting two exciting new models.”

New gear and charters

In addition to looking forward to a ‘massive catch up’ with familiar faces, Icom UK’s Marketing Manager Ian Lockyer is thrilled to be showcasing a new VHF marine radio and AIS transponder.

He said: “We’ve got a couple of really exciting new bits of kit on the stand this year, including our new IC-M430E fixed VHF and the MA-600TRBB Class B AIS transponder. We’ve been coming down to Southampton for decades now and the energy at the Southampton International Boat Show is always brilliant.

“The whole team is really looking forward to welcoming everyone over for a chat on our trailer (stand A58).”

Chris Lorenzo, Managing Director of Seafarer Cruising and Sailing Holidays, agrees: “We have been exhibiting at the Southampton International Boat Show since 2005 without fail and consider it a key event in the sailing year. We reconnect with existing suppliers and guests and, of course, connect with new ones.

“This year we will be launching a new flotilla destination and a new Beach Club.”

James Green, Director of Jimmy Green Marine, said: “Southampton has long been an important fixture in our calendar. Since the 1980s we’ve attended the show to meet customers and partners face to face and to demonstrate the care that goes into our custom ropes and rigging work.

“It allows us to show that behind every order is a team committed to reliable service, careful finishing and practical support for life on the water. That connection remains central to how we operate, and why we continue to return.”

Paul Knox-Johnston, Sales and Marketing Manager for Haven Knox-Johnston, said: “Since we first exhibited in 1992, the Southampton International Boat Show has always been about connecting with people, from long-standing customers who come back to see us year after year, to those visiting the show as they look to buy their first boat. We love hearing what people have been up to on the water, catching up with familiar faces and helping owners with a quote for their boat insurance.

“This year we are also thrilled to be sponsoring the PBO/YM Sailors’ Choice Awards, which will be announced at an after-show event one evening, and will celebrate some of the best equipment, products and services available to sailors. Come and say hello – you’ll find us on The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA) stand!”

More new boats

The Transworld Yachts Sailing team is excited to be exhibiting the UK premiere of the Hallberg-Rassy 370. Fitted out to the Swedish yard’s traditional high standard in an easily-driven Frers hull, the HR370 completes the company’s fast, modern aft cockpit range – fitting between the HR340 and the HR400. Its generous accommodation is designed to meet the requirements of a modern cruising family.

MCC Marine Services will be showcasing the international debut of Nord Star Boats Finland’s NS49+ semi-customised yacht (SCY) fitted with the optional Volvo Penta D6- 480 DPI Triple Stern Drive engine configuration, and the UK Premier of the Nord Star 49+ SCY Flybridge model.

Other debuts include the Windy SR40 by Saltwater Solutions; Highfield ADV9 powerboat by Highfield Boats; the J/40 cruising yacht and Nautitech 41 Type S catamaran exhibited by Key Yachting; the Dragonfly 40 trimaran by Multihull Solutions; Bellini Astor 38 by Sebine; Rodman 790 Ventura Sun Deck (SD) powerboat by RBS Marine; while the Williams Marine and Watersports team, returning for a seventh year, will bring the Saffier SE 28 Leopard daysailer with its innovative hull design of a reversed bow to deliver ‘faster, more responsive sailing’.

Mark Beeley, Head of Marine and All-Terrain Vehicles at Suzuki GB, said: “The Southampton International Boat Show remains the key platform for Suzuki Marine to engage with customers, dealers and boatbuilders or industry partners.

“We’re pleased and excited to be part of the 2026 show and look forward to showcasing our latest marine technology, while supporting an event that plays such an important role for the UK boating sector. Our whole team always looks forward to the show; it’s such an important date in our calendars.”

Latest innovations

Paul McCarthy, Managing Director of The Wolf Rock Boat Company, added: “Being able to see, touch and even demo our boats makes it easy for our potential customers to compare the market and truly understand the difference between brands and specifications.”

David Sheppard, Sales and Marketing Director, Bruntons Propellers, agrees: “Nothing beats seeing our props in person, which is why we have exhibited at Southampton for decades and will be back again this year. For our tech team, sharing their enthusiasm for the benefits a product like Autoprop can make and hearing the stories of how it has improved people’s boating experiences is what it’s all about.”

Joanne Beattie, PR and Marketing for Honda Marine UK, said: “The show creates an ideal environment for us to showcase our latest innovations, outboards, and boat-engine packages to the people who matter most. Whether we’re speaking with experienced boaters or those beginning to explore life on the water, it’s always rewarding to see the genuine interest and positive feedback from visitors.

“This year, we’re proud to once again partner with Highfield Boats to present a range of Honda-powered models. We’re really looking forward to the 2026 show.”

More than 90,000 visitors are expected to attend over the 10 days, to browse craft – and grab themselves a deal – on stand-up paddleboards (SUPs) to superyachts and everything in between.

Get afloat

Back by popular demand is the Try A Boat experience, supported by FlexiSail, WetWheels, Team Endeavour, UKSA and Clipper, that enables visitors to take to the water on sailing yachts and motor cruisers, free of charge.

Models this year include Hanse 360; Hanse 415; Jeanneau NC11; Axopar 37; Sun Odyssey 319; Highfield 700 Sport RIB; Team Endeavour Racing RIB rides; UKSA J/80 sailing; and a Clipper RX with scheduled trips at 1300 on both Saturdays and Sundays of the show, the first chance for the general public to step on board this new round the world adventure yacht.

And the Rockley Watersports team, celebrating their 50th anniversary, will be offering paddleboarding, kayaking and dinghy sailing sessions on a purpose-built lake. Visitors can also try diving in the Andark dive tank with on-site changing facilities, state-of-the-art gear, and expert instructors. Andark is also celebrating its golden anniversary this year.

Meanwhile, the Wetwheels charity will again be hosting fully accessible powerboat rides.

Wetwheels founder Geoff Holt MBE said: “This year marks our 15th consecutive Southampton International Boat Show, and during that time we’ve had the privilege of taking around 9,000 disabled people, together with their families and friends, out on the water. None of this would be possible without the incredible support of Suzuki Marine, who host us throughout the show, and British Marine, whose ongoing support helps make these experiences a reality.

“We keep coming back because the show is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate that boating really is for everyone. It’s a chance to inspire people, break down barriers, and show that disabled people can enjoy the same freedom, excitement and independence on the water as anyone else. Seeing the smiles on people’s faces after their first trip never gets old, and that’s why we look forward to returning year after year.”

Festival ashore

Beyond the boats, the show offers plenty to enjoy ashore.

Once again, The Shipyard will be the entertainment hub, with live music, street food and a festival vibe. New for this year, the venue will remain open until 9pm on both Fridays and Saturdays, giving visitors even more time to relax after a day exploring the marina. The headline act is The Blue Water Giants – the British supergroup featuring musicians from Procol Harum, Status Quo, Big Country, Tears For Fears and Robbie Williams’ band. Performances are also expected by The Gloria Estefan Experience, where Britain’s Got Talent finalist Eva brings the Queen of Latin pop’s greatest hits to life; Honky Tonky Highway; The Mysteries; Number 7; Emma Hardy Band; Blunter Brothers; Nevaeh; Rehab and more.

Meanwhile, guest speakers will include history-making sailor Sir Robin Knox-Johnston with his talk ‘Sailing adventures: Racing around the world’; and the Westerly Owners’ Association (WOA) with advice on ‘The route to boat ownership – sailing on a budget’.

WOA Vice Commodore Mike Neal said: “We have supported the Southampton International Boat Show for many years; it’s a great platform for sharing boating experiences and finding out about the latest products on the market. This year, we hope to demonstrate to newcomers that it does not necessarily require lots of money and commitment to enjoy the fun and excitement of boating.”

PBO Editor Katy Stickland, as Yachting Journalists’ Association chair, will host the Young Journalist of the Year Award.

Also taking to the stages will be British Powerboat Racing’s Drew Langdon with the ‘History of the Cowes Torquay Cowes marathon race’; British Science Association’s Dr Daniel Moore, who will reveal how human activity impacts deep-sea sharks and why it matters; Chaynee Hodgetts on ‘Crime and incident management at sea’; the Clipper Race team with tips on becoming an ocean racer or offshore sailing professional; while Landau Marine/Supermarine will discuss ‘Turning boats into planes’.

Mike Golding MBE and Gill Rodrigues will focus on the International SeaKeepers Society Discovery programme; there will be a panel discussion with representatives from August Race, Pantaenius Insurance, Mercari Risk, MDL Marinas and Wave International on MARPOL global anti-pollution laws that apply to all boaters; Peter Wallbank will give talks about ‘PFAS forever chemicals in leisure marine’; the Royal Yachting Association Yachtmaster of the Year Awards and TYHA Marina of the Year Awards will be hosted; the RNLI engineering team will give insight on the new Atlantic 85 lifeboat; Sarah Wallbank will do a talk on ‘Neurodivergency in the marine industry’; and the UKSA charity will focus on maritime careers and ‘Making maritime accessible to all’.

Earle Stanner, CEO of British Marine, said: “The Southampton International Boat Show plays a vital role in bringing the marine industry together.

“As we look ahead to 2026, our focus is on delivering an event that supports business growth, innovation and engagement across the industry, while continuing to offer a compelling experience for visitors.”

Back and afloat! The Wooden Boat Stage

Following a successful debut year in 2025, the Wooden Boat Stage will be returning to the Southampton International Boat Show – and expanding onto the water.

The celebration of wooden boatbuilding skills in the UK is being organised by the collaborative forces of the Boat Building Academy in Lyme Regis (BBA), the Wooden Boatbuilders’ Trade Association (WBTA) and Women In Boat Building (WIBB).

Among the highlights is the Wooden Boat Adventurers panel, hosted by round-the-world sailor Conrad Humphreys and featuring Hannah Stowe and renowned boatbuilder Will Stirling, promising stories of exploration and traditional seamanship. Hannah Stowe will also appear in her own session to share the story of her 119-year-old gaff cutter Larry, including her voyage along Ireland’s west coast retracing the route of legendary seafarer Gráinne O’Malley.

History and heritage will also take centre stage, with Mary Montagu-Scott, Director of Buckler’s Hard Maritime Museum, exploring the legacy of HMS Agamemnon and the shipbuilding traditions that shaped Beaulieu River. Elsewhere, sessions on sustainable timber sourcing, modern wooden boatbuilding and practical skills such as ropework, maintenance, steaming and epoxy work demonstrate how traditional craftsmanship continues to evolve.

Out on the water

Meanwhile, ‘Wooden Boat Stage Afloat’ will showcase a unique collection of boats in the marina, including the 1907-built Larry; the 33ft offshore powerboat Apache 555; the newly restored Guide of Dunkirk; and 1930 J-Class tender Gelyce Colin Henwood, chair of WBTA, said: “Wooden boatbuilding represents the best of craftsmanship, where traditional techniques meet modern thinking, and where every build is a reflection of skill, care, and experience. It’s a discipline that connects people to the water in a uniquely authentic way.”

Southampton Boat Show tickets and latest news

Use the discount code: PBOSIBS2026 for £23 general admission tickets.

For all the latest boat show news and to buy tickets visit: www.southamptonboatshow.com

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