Choosing a dependable sailing knife means evaluating how features like marlin spikes and shackle keys perform. John Stickland puts the Opinel No 9 Ocean Knife to the test

Does the Opinel No 9 Ocean Knife deserve a place onboard your boat? We put it to the test to find out

Product: Does the Opinel No 9 Ocean Knife deserve a place onboard your boat? We put it to the test to find out

For me, a sailing knife needs four key essentials – a blade, shackle key, marlin spike and (the least important) a bottle opener, writes John Stickland. The Opinel No 9 Ocean Knife is missing the bottle opener but has a blade with an integrated shackle key and marlin spike in the handle plus a high-pitched whistle.

The stainless steel blade is half-serrated, which worked well for cutting rope, has a good point and it is also coated in PVD (Physical Vapour Deposition), a vacuum coating process which creates a corrosion-resistant layer. The traditional Opinal Virobloc safety closure also prevents accidental opening.

The 9cm blade is more than sufficient for everyday use and fits comfortably into the pocket of trousers or oil skins. One-handed opening is tricky due to the shallow depth of the blade when the knife is closed.

The fibreglass-reinforced handle provided some grip in wet weather and has a good lanyard attachment point.

The shackle key is a good size and fits a standard shackle, but it is located in the rough centre of the blade. Whilst this provides an excellent purchase for locking and unlocking a shackle, the blade tip can potentially damage whatever the shackle is attached to, such as a sail or jackstay, unless you are very careful.

The marlin spike is a good size and not too pointy; it is non-locking but has a knurled edge for grip and to help keep it in place. A strong magnet in the handle prevents the spike from accidentally opening.

The Opinel No 9 Ocean Knife weighs 80g and is available in blue, red and yellow.

Overall, you get the quality of a traditional Opinel knife with a sharp blade, good marlin spike and an adequate shackle key in a handy size.