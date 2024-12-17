On the verge of throwing away those stiff, algae-covered warps? Jake Kavanagh tests the new Renovo Marine Rope Cleaner to see if the rope can be saved

How well does Renovo Marine Rope Cleaner work?

Renovo International manufactures cleaners and dyes to revive, re-proof and ‘repaint’ convertible car soft-tops – products that have proved remarkably effective on boat canvas, too.

The UK-based company has recently launched a new restorative product, this time for marine ropes.

Bring marine rope back to life

The cleaner not only brings back the colour and flexibility of an original marine rope, but it’s also formulated to be kind to the environment (unless you are a rat, in which case a built-in rodent repellent will discourage you from using the warp as a gangway).

PBO grabbed a manky old polyester/nylon core warp and filled a plastic bucket with warm, fresh water.

Wearing gloves and protective clothing (a recommended precaution) we mixed in the liquid product at a ratio of 10 parts water to 1 part cleaner.

Renovo advises testing a small area first to ensure the marine rope is colour fast.

We dropped the warp in and left it for 24 hours, gently stirring the bucket occasionally to help loosen the dirt.

Then the rope was rinsed under a tap and left to dry. The results were impressive.

The rope, originally stiff with salt and green with algae, was restored to its former self – almost, as it was rather tired to start with.

Renovo says the product is the result of several years of research, working closely with chemical engineers, with an emphasis on producing a cleaner that is effective, but also biodegradable.

Care has been taken to reduce the acidity so as not to damage paintwork or teak decks, but spills will still need a quick rinse-off, just in case. One mix can do several warps before being safely poured down the drain. Recommended.

It is available in 1ltr or 5ltr containers.

Buy Renovo Marine Rope Cleaner at eBay where Renovo International has an online shop.

