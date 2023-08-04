Typhoon TX-3 Coast Jacket & Hi Fit trousers review

This long established watersports brand has expanded into the market for technical offshore foul-weather gear.

When I first saw a sample of the impressively lightweight TX-3 Coast Jacket and Hi Fit trousers, at last year’s METStrade marine equipment exhibition in Amsterdam I knew almost instantly it was something I wanted to try for myself.

Both garments have all the hallmarks of high-spec gear, including flexible three-layer fabrics, with durable water proof (DWP) coatings.

Yet they are exceptionally lightweight and pack down very small, making them amazingly easy to carry.

That’s great news for anyone who travels regularly by public transport, making it easy to fly with proper foul weather gear in hand luggage, even despite the tighter post-Covid baggage restrictions now imposed by most airlines.

First impressions are that both items are super comfortable and easy to get on and off, yet they feel like proper kit, without undue compromises having been taken to minimise weight and bulk.

Detailing is neat, including abrasion resistant patches in high wear areas and PU lined adjustable cuffs.

Zips are splashproof, but aren’t described as being fully waterproof.

Can such lightweight kit really perform when necessary?

Of course, this is not designed for a 100-mile upwind leg in 25 knots of breeze.

However, in more normal conditions it has performed very well, quickly becoming part of my go-to kit for days on the water in reasonable weather.

On the downside, three-layer fabrics that don’t require a separate lining are expensive, especially if light weight is a core requirement.

If budget is a primary concern other options are therefore likely to offer greater longevity, at the expense of additional bulk and weight.

These garments are part of a new range that also includes a fleece-lined soft shell jacket and quick drying, breathable deck shorts, plus an offshore jacket and salopettes.

Verdict The jacket and Hi Fit trousers are easy to pull on and off and are comfortable and lightweight. Both are definitely part of my go-to kit for days on the water in reasonable weather