Is this the cosiest submariner jumper?

John Stickland tests the Arthur Beale Submariner jumper and Maritime balaclava - both from their National Maritime Museum collection - to see how they perform on the water and on land

Arthur Beale has always been a brand associated with heritage, so it came as no surprise when it announced its collaboration with the National Maritime Museum on a collection of clothing based on the original items worn by sailors and explorers, writes John Stickland.

The Submariner jumper and Maritime balaclava are part of this collection.

Both items are made from 100% British wool, which insulates really well, although it is breathable, so you do not overheat. Wool also wicks away moisture, so I have remained dry even while sailing in drizzle or walking the dog over winter.

The Submariner jumper is chunky and thick, and once on, it is extremely cosy.

Our home can get pretty cold in the winter, and I found that more often than not, I was reaching for this jumper rather than turning up the thermostat to stay warm; I wore it a lot during the UK cold snaps, and it still looks as good as new.

The high roll neck ensures no wind can penetrate, and the sleeves have thumb holes so keep your hands warm while helming.

The pullover is long, which is great for keeping your bottom insulated. I am 6ft 3in tall and went for an XL, which was more than generous for length.

The Maritime balaclava is soft to the touch, and the wool didn’t make my face itch while wearing it. It is very effective!

If you fold it back on itself, it makes an excellent extra-thick wool hat which keeps the rain off and was my go-to piece of head gear while walking over the winter, especially as the rain never penetrated through the thick wool. It would be perfect for night sailing, or days out on the water over winter.

Both the Submariner pullover and Maritime balaclava are available in two colours, navy blue or light grey.

The pullover comes in sizes small to 4XL.

The balaclava is available in one size.

Buy the Arthur Beale Submariner pullover

Buy the Arthur Beale Maritime balaclava