How to prevent wave slap on the hull

Tony Raven uses swimming pool noodles as a cheap cure for wave slapping on the hull

Having read some time ago how Tim Nash stopped wave slapping on his boat’s hull, I thought readers might be interested to see how I solved the problem.

I went to my local Decathlon store and bought a number of swimming pool noodles (other stores sell them too). The amount needed will depend on your boat size and shape – you can work it out by multiplying the width of your boat at the waterline with Pi divided by two.

In my case, 3m x 3.14159 = 9.43 divided by 2 = 4.7 so that’s 5m in round figures. I cut the noodles into 310mm lengths, then drilled a hole through the centre lengthwise.

Next, I threaded an old topping lift rope through the individual pieces. I placed two plastic-ended bungees onto each end of the cord, made two loops, and cable tied in place one at each end of the folded noodles to keep it all neat. You just need to pull them all together so that there are no gaps. I use a releasable cable tie to keep it tight.

Put it over the stern and clip on the cords – the further forward you can clip these on the better so as not to lift the forward end anti-slap noodles out of the water.

Does it work? Yes… it doesn’t cut out 100% of wave slap noise, but manages about 95%. So, for a few swimming noodles, a length of old rope, and two bungee cords, not a bad result at all.

The noodles cost £16, bungee cords £5, and the rope if you bought it new about £5 – so a total cost of around £26.

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