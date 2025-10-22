I installed a yacht air conditioning system in just a few hours

José-María Molina-García-Pardo found a simple way to integrate a self-contained yacht air conditioning system on his Bavaria 38 sailing yacht to help face the hot Mediterranean summer.

Wanting to upgrade the comfort of my 2004 Bavaria 38 with a yacht air conditioning system, I found the procedure to be remarkably simple.

Here, I demonstrate how easy it is to integrate a self-contained cooling solution without the benefit of advanced technical skills.

I chose to install the IZY air conditioning unit, which is designed specifically for marine use.

It consists of a compact stainless steel housing, integrated high-efficiency compressor, corrosion-resistant copper-nickel heat exchanger, and all pre-mounted components. Available in 9,000, 13,000, and 16,000 BTU/h configurations, I chose the 9,000 BTU/h model to suit Mediterranean summers.

The unit offers both cooling and electric heating, maintaining full thermal power even in cold sea temperatures thanks to electric resistance heating.

Planning

The installation requires three main connections:

Power supply

Air distribution ducting

Seawater circuit for cooling

Thanks to the design of the Bavaria 38, the IZY system integrates seamlessly using existing elements including the ventilation holes already present in the hull interior, the accessible compartments under seats and floorboards, and a pre-existing galley thru-hull fitting used for seawater discharge.

Installating yacht air conditioning

The IZY unit was mounted under a saloon seat, where enough space existed for air circulation and component access. The unit rests securely on a reinforced base, with vibration insulation to reduce noise.

The insulated flexible ducting (diameter 102mm) was then routed through existing pathways inside the furniture. The ducting leads to a white circular air grille, mounted where a factory hole already existed, avoiding the need to cut new openings.

A 300x200mm rectangular PVC return grille was installed through the vertical settee upstand in front of the unit, allowing plenty of air to feed back into the unit system. The location for this rectangular grille was chosen for good recirculation and aesthetic fit.

A new intake thru-hull was installed beneath the hull with a ball valve and strainer to draw in cooling water (obviously, the boat needs to be out of the water for this to be done).

A spiral PVC hose then runs from the intake to the IZY unit’s heat exchanger, secured with stainless steel hose clamps.

The discharge hose was then routed through the existing galley thru-hull fitting, simplifying plumbing and avoiding drilling yet more holes in the hull.

A condensate drain was also routed outboard via a small hose.

The system connects directly to the yacht’s 220V power system. Control is handled by a digital wall panel with a remote LCD controller, both of which were supplied with the unit.

Conclusion

This installation of the IZY 9,000 BTU/h unit in my Bavaria 38 demonstrates how accessible and non-invasive marine air conditioning retrofits can be.

With minimal structural changes, and thanks to both the IZY’s integrated design and the Bavaria’s layout, the process took only a few hours.

