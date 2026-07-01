Fair winds to George Taylor – the co-founder who put the ‘practical’ in PBO

George Taylor, co-founder, assistant editor and later editor of PBO has passed away in his 90th year.

Launching Practical Boat Owner (PBO) with Denny Desouter in 1967, George Taylor enjoyed 28 years of “messing about in boats” as he termed his years with the magazine.

A journalist and former National Serviceman with an engineering background, a love of the water and an ability to make or mend most things, Taylor and Desouter wanted to launch a new style of boating magazine – intended to enable the average boatowner to equip, sail and care for their own boat.

Very much a family enterprise, Anne, his “boatwife” as he referred to her in PBO, manned the early boatshow stands with Desouter’s wife Dorothy, whilst their husbands walked the shows networking.

A fellow journalist, Anne wrote Marine Equipment Digest until her retirement, testing and reviewing a large range of boating products.

To begin with, PBO was pasted together on the couple’s kitchen table, often late into the night.

Taylor’s 28ft Atlanta Westerly, Solitaire, was built in his garden and documented step by step in PBO, culminating in his book, ‘Build your sailing cruiser’.

A familiar sight along both the South coast and France, Belgium and Holland, Solitaire was widely recognised and Taylor was always happy to invite fellow sailors on board for a look around and a chat, dispensing advice and promoting PBO.

He was beloved amongst the readership for always answering his mail in person and well respected within the industry.

‘The magazine is indebted to George’

PBO editor from 1996-2002, Rodger Witt said: “George thought he knew everything and probably did. Which was just as well. Right from the start PBO needed someone with authority and determination, first to get the magazine going and then to make it grow. “Denny was the founder and front-man of course, but George – dogged, determined and down to earth – was its motor. “His background in engineering had something to do with it – as he never let you forget. “Thanks to him, I discovered the wonders of zinc chromate paste and self-amalgamating rubber – along with the secrets of the universe and the meaning of life. “No one worked harder, no one was more grounded; no one more joyfully belligerent or committed to success. “The magazine is indebted to him. As indeed am I.

Retiring in 1995, Taylor divided his time between a French property and continuing to sail well into his old age, enjoying an empty seascape or the simplicity of a night spent afloat, anchored up a muddy creek.

Fond memories

Former cruising editor Carol Rowitt, who was friends with Taylor before joining the staff, recalled: “My husband Gary and I first met George in the mid 1970’s after taking up a mooring at Rockley Sands in Poole. “There seemed to be a gap in the cruising category locally and George speedily found out the relevant information on how to go about starting one. “We quickly became friends and sailed in company for many trips. “We soon learned of his adventurous and fun-loving spirit and his need to sail around the next headland. “On one such cruise we headed for the then little port of Lézardrieux. “We later decided to go up river to Pontrieux and undaunted by the lack of pilotage George bought a postcard, which we used for navigation! “At the waiting buoy of the lock entrance, we ate ginger cake while the lock keeper ignored us and continued to mow his lawn. “Undaunted, George blew his hunting horn at which the keeper waved and let us in. We later showed him how to toast marshmallows on the oil lamps. “Later that day George produced a pilotage chart he had drawn of the river which was published in PBO and is still given to visitors.”

Why George Taylor was ‘the most practical editor’

Former PBO deputy editor Dick Everitt said: “George was the second editor of PBO and he was certainly the most ‘practical’, because he was from an engineering background. “Denny said George could do a job, get it wrong, and redo it in the time he was still thinking about it! “They made a good team, and PBO outsold all the other ‘yachting’ titles from day one. “George was a Second World War child, and told a story of his mum rushing him and his brother towards an air raid shelter, when they heard a doodlebug (cruise missile) overhead. “They looked up… and the nearby church steeple pointed straight at the missile! “The engine stopped…and his mum fainted! The two little boys dragged her to a shelter and when she came round, she gave them such a hiding because they’d ruined her stockings! “Surviving a war gave George a very positive outlook, and National Service reinforced it. “Originally, he sailed little plywood cruisers, but ended up fitting out a 28ft fibreglass hull, which became Solitaire. “This was in the DIY boom for boats, which gave the magazine another lift in circulation. “George was a great asset at boat shows, chatting to readers and the marine trade. “He’ll be sadly missed!”

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