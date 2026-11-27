The search is on to recognise Britain's outstanding sailing achievements, with nominations now invited for the Yachting Journalists' Association (YJA) Sailor of the Year and Young Sailor of the Year Awards supported by Henri-Lloyd

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Yachting Journalists’ Association (YJA) Sailor of the Year and Young Sailor of the Year Awards, recognising exceptional achievements, determination and sporting excellence across British sailing.

From international championships and offshore adventures to remarkable achievements by emerging young talent, the awards celebrate the sailors whose performances, seamanship and sportsmanship have made an outstanding contribution to the sport throughout 2026.

Nominations for both 2026 awards are open to the public, with individuals, clubs and organisations invited to recognise sailors whose achievements deserve national recognition.

Nominees must hold a British passport, and to be eligible for the Young Sailor of the Year, they must be 18 or under on 31st December 2026. Nominations will close at 23:59 on 31st December 2026 (GMT).

Nomination Link: https://yja.world/nominate-your-sailor-and-young-sailor-of-the-year-2026-in-under-a-minute/

Katy Stickland, Chair of the Yachting Journalists’ Association, commented: “Every year, the YJA Awards allow us to celebrate the remarkable achievements of British sailors, and 2026 has once again demonstrated the extraordinary talent, dedication and determination within our sport.

“These awards are not simply about winning races or championships. They recognise the individuals whose achievements, seamanship and sportsmanship deserve wider recognition, whether on the international stage or closer to home.

“We encourage everyone across the sailing community to put forward their nominations. It is always exciting to discover the stories and achievements that have captured people’s attention throughout the year, and we look forward to celebrating the very best of British sailing.”

Tom McMullen, Chief Marketing Officer at Henri-Lloyd emphasised how important it is for the sailing industry to support and nurture talent. He said: “We’re delighted to sponsor the YJA’s awards, which recognise not only great achievements but also those who demonstrate true pioneering spirit.”

Following the close of nominations, the YJA Committee will consider the submissions and select a shortlist of finalists for each award. The final winners will be determined by a vote of the YJA membership.

The winners of the 2026 YJA Sailor of the Year and Young Sailor of the Year Awards supported by Henri-Lloyd will be announced and presented at the 2027 RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show on 21 February 2027.

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