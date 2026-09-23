Loreto Rodriguez named YJA Young Journalist of the Year

Loreto Rodriguez, who has written for Practical Boat Owner, has won the Yachting Journalists' Association's Young Journalist of the Year Award for 2026

Loreto Rodriguez has been named the Yachting Journalists’ Association (YJA) Young Journalist of the Year 2026, sponsored by Henri-Lloyd, recognising outstanding emerging talent in marine journalism and media.

The winner was announced at the Southampton International Boat Show on Friday 18 September, with the award presented on the Boating Stage at 4.30pm.

The YJA Young Journalist of the Year Award celebrates the next generation of talent working across marine media. Open to those aged 30 and under, the award recognises the changing face of journalism and accepts written and visual content, including photography and video.

Entries for the 2026 award showcased the breadth of talent working across marine journalism today, covering stories from across the UK and at international events, with YJA members invited to vote for their Young Journalist of the Year from the shortlisted finalists.

Loreto Rodriguez was announced as the 2026 winner during the presentation at the Southampton International Boat Show. Speaking after receiving the award, Loreto Rodriguez said: “I’m just buzzing. I’m just so happy. I’m very proud of how far I’ve come from last year’s portfolio I sent. So, I think that’s very good, and the YJA mentoring scheme really helped me. I’m starting university this year. So hopefully, this award can help me and grow more, and then I’m also trying to do a lot more journalism as well.”

YJA Chair Katy Stickland said: “The Young Journalist of the Year Award is an important part of the YJA’s commitment to recognising and encouraging the next generation of marine journalists, as is our Mentoring Scheme. The way we consume news and tell stories continues to evolve, and it is vital that we support the talented young people bringing fresh perspectives, skills and ideas to our industry.

“The standard of entries this year has once again demonstrated the strength of emerging talent within marine media. On behalf of the YJA, I would like to congratulate Loreto Rodriguez on being named our 2026 Young Journalist of the Year and thank everyone who entered and shared their work with us.”

The 2026 shortlist also included Amelie Ballantyne and Viola Devoti. All will receive a year’s membership of the YJA.

Ross Partridge, head of partnerships & corporate sales at Henri-Lloyd, said: “We’re proud to support the YJA awards again this year. Quality journalism matters to our sport; it’s how we keep shining a light on it and raising its profile, and this is one small way we can help.”

The award continues to attract emerging marine media talent internationally. In 2025, US-based journalist and SAIL magazine Editor-in-Chief Lydia Mullan travelled from the United States to the UK to accept the Young Journalist of the Year Award in person.

The Young Journalist of the Year Award was introduced by the YJA in 2021 to recognise and encourage emerging talent within marine journalism and to provide a platform for the next generation of journalists, photographers and content creators.

The Yachting Journalists’ Association represents professionals working across sailing, boating and the wider marine industry and continues to support and promote high standards of journalism and storytelling across the sector.