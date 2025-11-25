YJA Young Journalist of the Year 2025 named

The Yachting Journalists' Association (YJA) has announced the winner of the 2025 Young Journalist of the Year Award and has unveiled its new mentoring scheme

Lydia Mullan has been named as the Yachting Journalists’ Association (YJA) Young Journalist of the Year 2025.

A lifelong sailor, Lydia is the Editor-in-Chief of SAIL magazine and has been working on the American magazine for eight years. She was also race commentator for the 2025 Transpac and 2025 Marblehead-Halifax, a 2024 Magenta Project graduate, and the media manager for Cole Brauer’s viral circumnavigation of the world.

Her award submission, A Eulogy for Alliance, was a first-person account of the loss of the J/122 Alliance during the Newport Bermuda Race after an impact with an unidentified object and the crew’s subsequent rescue by the crew of the J/121, Ceilidh.

The article was not only a candid account by Lydia of the events surrounding the loss of Alliance, but also the emotional and mental impact of the loss at sea. It subsequently led to greater discussion within the American racing community about safety at sea and emergency preparedness and response.

Speaking at the award’s evening at Watermen’s Hall in London, Lydia said: “I’m thrilled to be named this year’s Young Journalist of the Year. Having taken the helm at SAIL Magazine just a few short months ago—after eight years working with and learning from three other editors in chief before me—it’s a tremendous honour to be recognised by my peers in marine journalism with this award. My career has been built with the help of so many mentors, teachers, and coaches, without whom I would not be the writer (or person) I am today. I know just how impactful mentorship can be in the life of a young person, and I’m very grateful to the YJA for their efforts to invest in and celebrate the young journalists in our industry, both with this award and their new mentoring scheme.”

The shortlist for the 2025 awards also included:

Annie Means, who submitted a portfolio of work covering all aspects of sailing and boating, from sustainability to heritage craft, including her own Substack newsletter, Maritime Mosaics, which provides maritime content.

Loreto Rodriguez, who submitted videos and photos of her sailing experiences with the Scaramouche Sailing Trust and beyond, to raise awareness of the sport, especially amongst girls.

Freya Terry, who bravely highlighted on her blog. She Sails, the challenges of being a solo female sailor in an often male-dominated environment, which helped raise awareness amongst the sailing community of this often overlooked problem faced by female sailors.

Jazz Turner, who became the first disabled person to complete a solo, non-stop, and unassisted circumnavigation of the UK and Ireland, and wrote about the voyage on her blog and in an article for Practical Boat Owner magazine, which she submitted for the award.

All of them will receive a year’s subscription to the YJA.

The event was sponsored by Future, the publisher of Practical Boat Owner, Yachting World, Yachting Monthly and Motor Boat and Yachting, and the sailing and outdoor clothing brand Henri-Lloyd.

The awards also coincided with the launch of the YJA’s new mentoring programme, a volunteer-led initiative which aims to support those looking to develop their skills within the field of yachting and boating journalism, PR, marketing, covering print, digital and social media journalism, videography, and photography, whether they are at the start of their career or looking to advance their career.

YJA Chairman, Katy Stickland, said: “It’s important that we protect the authenticity and trust in yachting journalism and help provide a pathway for future generations to evolve. Members of the Yachting Journalists’ Association have a wealth of knowledge and experience covering all aspects of our industry. Mentoring is the perfect way to pass this on to those starting in their careers, to help ensure yachting journalism continues to grow and develop those who will lead it into the future.”

Those interested in becoming a mentor or mentee, should visit the YJA website at yja.world/yja-mentoring-scheme.

