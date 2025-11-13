Nominate your 2025 Yachtsman of the Year and Young Sailor of the Year

Members of the public are being urged to submit their nominations for the Yachting Journalists’ Association’s (YJA) Yachtsman of the Year and Young Sailor of the Year Awards.

Nominations need to recognise outstanding individuals who have significantly contributed to British yachting either through exceptional achievements in performance, seamanship, sportsmanship, or youth talent across the sailing and watersports sectors.

The nomination period closes at 23:59 on 31st December 2025.

The Yachtsman of the Year Award was first established in 1955, and previous winners include Pete Goss, Sir Francis Chichester, Samantha Davies, Ian Walker and Nikki Henderson.

Introduced in 1993, the Young Sailor of the Year celebrates rising stars under the age of 19 (as of 31st December 2025) who demonstrate outstanding skill and commitment, and has been awarded to the likes of Dame Ellen MacArthur, Hannah Stodel, Nick Thompson and Sir Ben Ainslie.

To nominate a sailor for the Yachtsman of the Year and Young Sailor of the Year Awards 2025, visit the official YJA website. Following the nomination period, the YJA Committee will shortlist three finalists in each category, with the winners determined by YJA members.

The winners will be announced at the 2026 RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show in February.

Both awards are sponsored by Henri-Lloyd.

Rachel Hodgson, Head of Marketing, Henri-Lloyd said: “Henri-Lloyd is proud to continue our support of the highly successful and inspirational YJA Awards. From celebrating the very best in sailing achievement to encouraging young people and newcomers to the art of marine journalism, content creation and storytelling, these awards embody the passion, spirit of adventure and innovation that has always been at the heart of our brand.”

Katy Stickland, Chair of the YJA, said this year had seen some exceptional displays of talent by British sailors.

“The Yachtsman of the Year and Young Sailor of the Year Awards celebrate British sailors who have demonstrated outstanding talent and performance on the national and international stages, and also play a key role in not only celebrating individuals but raising the profile of the sport and encouraging participation. It is considered by many to be a maritime ‘Oscar’ and I look forward to reviewing the nominations,” she said.

Submit your nominations now at: Nominate here