Finalists for the YJA 2025 Yachtsman of the Year & Young Sailor of the Year announced

The winners will be decided by members of the Yachting Journalists' Assocaition

The finalists of the Yachting Journalists’ Association’s Yachtsman of the Year and Young Sailor of the Year 2025 awards have been announced.

Voting is now open to decide who the winner in each category will be. Only YJA members can vote, with the ballot closing at 23.59 on 9th February 2026.

“We have seen a bumper year for nominations, with sailors nominated in all fields of the sport from the offshore racing to national and world championships and incredible feats of seamanship,” comments the chairperson of the YJA, Katy Stickland.

“Narrowing this extensive list down to a shortlist of three in each category was exceptionally difficult, given the calibre of the nominees, and I would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate. Congratulations to all of those who were nominated.”

Nominees for the 2025 YJA Yachtsman of the Year

Tom Gillard & Rachael Gray – Merlin Rocket Salcombe week winners, National champions in the Lark, Scorpion and Merlin Rocket Classes. Plus, Tom won the Streaker and Rachael finished 7th and First Lady

– Merlin Rocket Salcombe week winners, National champions in the Lark, Scorpion and Merlin Rocket Classes. Plus, Tom won the Streaker and Rachael finished 7th and First Lady Sam Goodchild – In 2025, won the IMOCA Globe Series for the second time

– In 2025, won the IMOCA Globe Series for the second time Jazz Turner – The first disabled sailor to make a solo, non-stop and unassisted circumnavigation of the UK & Ireland

Nominees for the 2025 Young Sailor of the Year

Hari Clark – Won the Tera Sport World Championships the same year he transferred to the class. He started racing 3 years ago and is a previous Topper 4.2 National and World Champion

– Won the Tera Sport World Championships the same year he transferred to the class. He started racing 3 years ago and is a previous Topper 4.2 National and World Champion Ben Pascoe – Won the 2000 Class Nationals helming for his Dad, the youngest ever helm, aged 9

– Won the 2000 Class Nationals helming for his Dad, the youngest ever helm, aged 9 Sabine Potter & Merle Nieuwland and Lila Edwards & Amelie Hiscocks – All four won gold for Great Britain in the Youth Worlds – Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuwland in the 420 class and Lila Edwards and Amelie Hiscocks in the 29er class

The awards presentation will be held on Saturday, 21 February 2026, at the RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show in Farnborough.

The winners will receive a trophy plus a prize from the awards’ sponsor, Henri-Lloyd.

Want to read more articles like this?



A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial, in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter