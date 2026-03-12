How to make a carbon fibre spinnaker pole

Colin King saves himeself £1,500 by building his own carbon fibre spinnaker pole for his Contessa 32

The trend for asymmetric cruising spinnakers is growing but there are still a great many boats up to 35ft in length – like my Contessa 32 – that use symmetrical sails for cruising or racing, and you’ll need a spinnaker pole for these and to pole out a genoa.

So why use a carbon fibre pole? Contessa 32 Class Rules for racing stipulate a maximum pole length of 3,868mm, and other boats of similar length are likely to have poles of approximately the same length. Traditional aluminium poles are quite heavy, but carbon fibre poles would typically be 40% lighter – not all of us have a gorilla on our foredecks to move a heavy pole around!

Why build your own carbon fibre spinnaker pole?

A bit of research showed that typical carbon fibre poles up to 4m long would cost around £2,500, whereas the cost of purchasing a bare pole plus end fittings and other items such as lines for bridles, release line and protective lacquer would typically be no more than £1,000. And it looked like assembly could be undertaken by anyone with some DIY skills and a basic tool kit.

Materials

Carbon fibre tube (in my case 80mm OD/74mm ID)

2x end fittings

Adhesive

Set screws (3mm) for secondary fixing of end fittings

Dyneema line for release & bridles

2K clearcoat lacquer

At the time I built the pole the tube came from Prince Composites in Holland. Since Brexit I’ve found other companies in the UK including Carbon Fibre Profiles, where I now buy carbon fibre tube.

Several spar makers sell end fittings, eg Seldén and Forespar, but my preference, despite Brexit, were those made by Carbon Sailing EU in Holland.

When I was looking for end fittings I really liked the look of theirs which are fabricated using CNC machines from solid billets of aircraft-quality aluminium, have loops for the attachment of the pole up and foreguy bridles and ‘plastic’ adaptors between the ends and the tube. Ipswich-based Z Spars UK also do a range of end fittings.

Building the spinnaker pole

Of necessity you need a big enough space to accommodate something as long as the pole. I didn’t then have the space or a garage and so had to resort to doing the cutting work in the garden.

The overall length of the spinnaker pole, including the end fittings, should be measured and the length of the tube calculated before cutting it to length. To ensure the cut is square to the tube wrap masking tape around it or use a mitre box. Cut with a fine-toothed hacksaw – coarse blades will tear the carbon fibres.

Dry fit the end fittings and adaptors and drill and tap through the pole and adaptors for the machine screws (two per fitting, diametrically opposed). Take great care that the orientation of the fittings at both ends is the same.

Apply the adhesive to the adaptors, insert the fittings and adaptors and fit the retaining screws.

Mask off the end fittings and adaptors and apply two coats of 2K lacquer to the pole. If possible support the pole horizontally. Not everyone wants to see ‘black’ carbon and it’s possible to use a coloured paint before applying the clear 2K lacquer. Lacquer and paints are readily available from automotive suppliers.

With the pole completed you can fit the uphaul and foreguy bridles. I fitted the pole with a temporary uphaul to determine the optimum length of the bridles before splicing Dyneema lines with stainless steel rings in the middle to the loops on the end fittings. I also spliced a release line between the end fittings.

Optional extras

By its very nature a lacquered carbon pole is slippery so I fitted a suede leather sleeve that gave a good grip but also gave protection from abrasion where the pole met the forestay – the sleeve was very similar to the covers that people fit to steering wheels, fitted using strong twine and a pair of needles.

Taking precautions

Carbon fibre is rather nasty to work with so it’s essential that when cutting it you should wear eye protection and a mask. The same precautions should be taken when undertaking the gluing and lacquering processes.

Carbon fibre is susceptible to UV damage so when not in use the pole should be fitted with a protective cover or it should be stored in the cabin out of the sun. Care should also be taken not to drop the pole end into the water when underway as this could cause it to snap!

