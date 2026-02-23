Jazz Turner is named YJA Yachtsman of the Year 2025

Jazz Turner, who is the first disabled person to complete a solo, non-stop and unassisted circumnavigation of the UK and Ireland is named Yachtsman of the Year 2025

The Yachting Journalists’ Association’s Yachtsman of the Year 2025 has been named as Jazz Turner.

The 27-year-old sailor, who has a genetic, progressive condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which affects connective tissue throughout the body, is the first disabled person to complete a solo, non-stop and unassisted circumnavigation of the UK and Ireland, which she completed last summer aboard her Albin Vega 27, Fear. It took her 28 days to complete the 2,070-mile voyage, and Turner was greeted by hundreds of supporters when she arrived back at Brighton Marina.

Her record-breaking voyage came months after she was given just 6 months to live; rather than remain in a hospice, Jazz decided to “get out into the English Channel and turn right”.

On receiving the Yachtsman of the Year 2025 trophy, Jazz said: “It is a real honour to be nominated, let alone to win. To be alongside the names on the trophy is surrreal but the award goes far beyond just what I did. It is about creating opportunities for all disabled sailors and showing that anything is possible with a little bit of imagination and an awful lot of hard work. ”

The Young Sailor of the Year 2025 and Team of the Year 2025 were also announced by Yachting Journalists’ Association chairperson, Katy Stickland at the RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show.

The Young Sailor of the Year Award 2025 was presented jointly to: Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuwland and Lila Edwards and Amelie Hiscocks. The combined efforts of both partnerships at the Youth Worlds in the 420 and 29er classes demonstrated outstanding teamwork, determination and racing success. Their achievements stood out in an exceptionally competitive field of young sailors, reflecting the strength of youth development pathways within the sport.

Clearly elated with winning the award, Sabine and Merle said, “It’s pretty cool to be amongst these great names,” and Lila and Amelie went on to add, “It’s really special to have our names cemented on this trophy. We have an amazing sense of pride.”

Emirates GBR was named Team of the Year 2025 after becoming the first team in the history of SailGP to win the Season Grand Final, the Impact League and top of the season points standings.

Dylan Fletcher and Hannah Mills sent this message from the southern hemisphere ahead of the next SailGP Event. “Thank you so much for the win in the YJA Team of the Year Awards this year. We’re gutted we can’t be there with you. It’s been a fantastic start of the season. The end of our season was amazing. And we’re looking to repeat. So, thank you for the support, and hopefully see a lot of you in Portsmouth.”

YJA chairperson Katy Stickland commented: “2025 has been an exceptional year for British sailing. The standard of nominations was extraordinarily high, making the shortlisting process and voting one of the most challenging we’ve faced in recent years. We also had one of the highest numbers of members voting, that in itself speaks volumes about the strength and depth of talent in our sport.

“Our winners represent not only outstanding performance, but dedication, teamwork and resilience. It was a privilege to celebrate their achievements on stage at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show, and we are incredibly grateful to Henri-Lloyd for continuing their generous support of these awards.”

Continuing their valued partnership with the YJA, Henri-Lloyd once again supported the annual awards. Each winner received a Henri-Lloyd goodie bag.

A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial, in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter