New national distributor for the Salcombe 600

A new national distributor has been announced for the Salcombe 600 launch

Boat Showrooms has become the sole UK inland waterway distributor of the Salcombe 600.

From July, the hand-crafted glassfibre launch will be on display at the Boat Showrooms’ Harleyford office, Marlow and stock will be available for this season.

The Salcombe Boat Company builds the Salcombe 600.

The boat has an LOA of 19.8ft/6m, a beam of 6.9ft/1.8m and capacity for up to eight passengers.

Two engines are available: a 16hp twin-cylinder Vetus or 27hp Vetus. Electric engine options are also available.

A range of colourways and finishes are available to customise the boat.

Options include deck lights, a 30-litre built-in fridge in the bow, windless anchor package, bow thruster, Garmin fusion stereo system, chartplotter, removable teak table, rod holders, flag pole, underwater lights and a sunbed/lounger infill, which can comfortably seat three to four people.

Lockers in the stern and bow also provide plenty of storage.

