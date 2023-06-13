First look at the BayCruiser 32

Swallow Yachts is now expanding its BayCruiser range with the BayCruiser 32

Swallow Yachts, based in Wales, was originally known for its kit boats before building a reputation for its range of trailer sailers and day boats.

It is now expanding its BayCruiser range and has unveiled plans for its wooden BayCruiser32, which should be available for testing by next summer.

Like other boats from Swallow Yachts, the 32 comes with a carbon main mast as standard, along with boom and spreaders; part of the company’s ethos is making sure weight is kept down aloft.

Together with a 46.5m2/500ft2 sail area, including a fully battened mainsail, water ballast and a fully raised outboard engine, the 32 promises to be stiff and quick.

The sail plan includes a large asymmetric spinnaker, which can be flown from a retractable bowsprit for downwind pace, but the main and self-tacking jib sheets are both led aft for those who are sailing singlehanded. The substantial forward bulwarks will also make foredeck work safer.

It has a large cockpit and fold down transom, which acts as a swim platform.

With the keel lifted, the BayCruiser 32 can happily sail in shallow estuaries and rivers.

As well as lead ballast, the 32 has a water ballast system, which can be filled in strong winds or emptied in light winds to improve performance.

Down below, there is a vee berth for two, a double cabin under the cockpit, saloon, galley and heads with standing room.

A 25hp Yamaha outboard engine comes as standard, which is positioned under the cockpit sole in a soundproofed engine well. Electric propulsion is on the options list.

BayCruiser 32 provisional specifications

LOA: 9.75m/32ft

LWL: 9.13m/30ft

Beam: 2.89m/9.5ft

Draught keel up/down: 0.4m/2.8m – 1.4ft/9.2ft

Sail Area: 46.5sq m/500 sq ft

Weight (empty): 2,300kg/5,070lbs

Displacement: 3,200kg/7,054lbs

Lead Ballast: 600kg/1,322lbs

Water Ballast: 900kg/1,984lbs

Headroom: 1.89m/6ft 2.5″

Price: TBA

Contact: swallowyachts.com

