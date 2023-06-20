First look: the new Oyster Punt by Falco Boats

The new Oyster Punt by Falco Boats can be either rowed or driven by electric engine, and has been hand built at the boatbuilder's yard in Cornwall

Falco Boats is a new boatyard that opened up on the River Fal in Cornwall last year and the Oyster Punt is the first vessel to be launched.

Based on working oyster punts used by Cornish oyster fishermen, the 14ft boat has a GRP clinker-built hull with hand-built hardwood decks and topsides in iroko.

The Oyster Punt can be rowed or fitted with a range of electric outboard engine options, which will deliver speeds of up to 5-6 knots.

Inside, there is cushioned seating for four people.

Prices start from £9,900. The Oyster Punt can be ordered direct from the yard from the summer.

Falco Boats is run by three generations of the same Cornish family.

The managing director, Mark Sorrill, said: “The Oyster Punt is based on a working oyster punt as used by oyster fishers on the Fal River. It’s been reinterpreted as a picnic launch with more genteel styling and is electric powered for leisure.”

Further designs are in the pipeline, including a 28ft/8.53m gentleman’s launch

Specifications of the Oyster Punt

LOA: 14ft/4.26m

Construction: Clinker built GRP hull with iroko decks and topsides

Propulsion: Electric pod propulsion delivering up to 6 knots/oars

Seats: 4

Price: From £9,900

Contact: www.falcoboats.com

