Bente 28: designed for sailing offshore

The new Bente 28 builds from the success of the Bente 24, and has been designed for cruising further afield

Bente Yachts has new owners and is growing on its initial success with the Bente 24 by launching a new Bente 28.

Designed by Judel and Vrolijk, the Bente 28 is relatively beamy (2.99m/9.80ft) with generous space below.

The transparent deckhouse allows plenty of light into the open plan living accommodation and also provides decent head height – but could make it hot below decks in places like the Med.

The inside of a yacht with a glazed deckhouse

The glazed deckhouse provides plenty of light. Credit: Bente Yachts

There are two cabins, saloon, galley and heads with 1.98m/6.49ft of headroom.

This offshore cruiser comes with a standard cast iron torpedo keel, with a performance lead keel being an option.

With the standard keel the ballast ratio is 31% and this, coupled with the double Jefa rudder system (which has one tiller) should deliver a stable upwind performance.

The wide, flat stern and 72m2 standard gennaker promises good broad-reaching. The rig has no backstay.

Three men sitting in the cockpit of a Bente 28 yacht

The cockpit is comfortable for three. Credit: Bente Yachts

All halyards and sheets are led back to the cockpit, making it ideal for sailing single- or short-handed sailing, although the space in the cockpit would be challenging with more than three aboard.

Volvo Penta’s D1-13 with sail drive and two-blade folding prop is in the basic package, with an electric Torqeedo Cruise 6.0FP pod motor available as an option.

Bente 28 specifications

LOA: 8.65m/28ft 5in
LWL: 7.83m/25ft 8in
Beam: 2.99m/9ft 10in
Draught: 1.6m/5ft 3in
Optional T-keel draught: 1.95m/6ft 5in)
Displacement: 3,200kg/7,054lbs
Ballast: 995kg/2,193lbs
Sail area: 55.2m2/594sq ft
Price: From €109,159/£93.507 (ex-VAT)
Contact: benteyachts.com

