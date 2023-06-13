Bente 28: designed for sailing offshore

The new Bente 28 builds from the success of the Bente 24, and has been designed for cruising further afield

Bente Yachts has new owners and is growing on its initial success with the Bente 24 by launching a new Bente 28.

Designed by Judel and Vrolijk, the Bente 28 is relatively beamy (2.99m/9.80ft) with generous space below.

The transparent deckhouse allows plenty of light into the open plan living accommodation and also provides decent head height – but could make it hot below decks in places like the Med.

There are two cabins, saloon, galley and heads with 1.98m/6.49ft of headroom.

This offshore cruiser comes with a standard cast iron torpedo keel, with a performance lead keel being an option.

Continues below…

With the standard keel the ballast ratio is 31% and this, coupled with the double Jefa rudder system (which has one tiller) should deliver a stable upwind performance.

The wide, flat stern and 72m2 standard gennaker promises good broad-reaching. The rig has no backstay.

All halyards and sheets are led back to the cockpit, making it ideal for sailing single- or short-handed sailing, although the space in the cockpit would be challenging with more than three aboard.

Volvo Penta’s D1-13 with sail drive and two-blade folding prop is in the basic package, with an electric Torqeedo Cruise 6.0FP pod motor available as an option.

Bente 28 specifications

LOA: 8.65m/28ft 5in

LWL: 7.83m/25ft 8in

Beam: 2.99m/9ft 10in

Draught: 1.6m/5ft 3in

Optional T-keel draught: 1.95m/6ft 5in)

Displacement: 3,200kg/7,054lbs

Ballast: 995kg/2,193lbs

Sail area: 55.2m2/594sq ft

Price: From €109,159/£93.507 (ex-VAT)

Contact: benteyachts.com

Enjoyed reading this article?

A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter