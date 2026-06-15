Helly Hansen buoyancy aids recalled due to drowning risk

The Office for Product Safety & Standards has recalled several models of Helly Hansen buoyancy aids as they pose a risk of drowning to users

Due to manufacturing failures, several models of Helly Hansen buoyancy aids have been recalled.

The affected models are:

33818 SPORT II – XXS (30-40 kg) serial numbers: 271011, 271012, 272150, 271612, 275325, 275969, 279873, 281286, 291307

33811 – Comfort Compact 50N – all sizes – all serial numbers

34258 – Rider Kayak Vest – all sizes, all serial numbers

34240 – Rider Foil Race – all sizes, all serial numbers

The serial numbers can be found on the sewn-in label on the waist of the buoyancy aid.

The Office for Product Safety & Standards said each model presents “a serious risk of drowning as it may not provide enough buoyancy and turning momentum to bring the user face up in the water.”

On its website, Helly Hansen is advising owners to either destroy the buoyancy aid or get in touch with the company to organise a return.

To destroy the buoyancy aid, customers should use scissors to cut across the shoulder seam connecting the front and back pannels of the buouyancy aid. A photo of the destroyed garment should then be sent to recall@hellyhansen.com along with the customer’s details.

Those wanting to organise a return should email recall@hellyhansen.com.

A refund or online credit will be offered.

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