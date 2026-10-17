Have your say on the affordability of Admiralty paper charts

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) is asking skippers and other maritime users to help inform the future affordability of Admiralty paper charts.

The affordability of Admiralty paper charts ’emerged as a significant concern, particularly among leisure boaters’ in a recent survey by the UKHO – prompting another chance for leisure boaters to have a say.

Although globally, digital navigation is now the primary means of navigation for skippers and navigators, and the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) has a ‘digital first’ focus to its training, paper charts continue to play an important role in supporting safe navigation for many mariners.

Maintaining traditional skills is strongly advised for skippers to counteract the threats of spoofing or jamming to electronic kit, such as chartplotters, which have Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) functionality.

The Royal Institute for Navigation (RIN) Small Craft Group’s (SCG) advises in its latest booklet Electronic Navigation Systems – Guidance for safe use on leisure vessels that:

‘For long ocean passages or in situations where electronic systems fail – due to technical breakdown, hacking, or signal jamming – ‘traditional methods remain an essential, reliable fallback’.

As part of its ongoing work to ensure the long-term sustainability of its paper chart service, the UKHO has been exploring changes to the way Admiralty paper charts are produced, maintained and updated.

Over the summer, the UKHO conducted research with the maritime community to gather views on proposed changes to its Admiralty Standard Nautical Charts (SNCs) and Small Craft Charts (SCCs).

The research supports the UKHO’s plans to automate chart production and, ultimately, chart maintenance to help secure the future provision of paper charts.

The survey explored two key areas of change:

A rescheme of UK charting, merging the currently separate SNC and SCC charts into a single scheme that supports two different chart sizes.

Changes to how charts are updated, moving to pictorial updates instead of the current text-based approach.

More than 600 survey responses helped the UKHO identify several key themes.

Respondents highlighted the importance of maintained chart coverage, confidence and usability.

The RYA reports that findings also reinforced the continuing role of paper charts in supporting digital navigation, with more than 80% of respondents using paper charts alongside digital charts.

Affordability of Admiralty paper charts ‘a significant concern’

Paper charts were most commonly used for pre-departure appraisal and planning, while around a third of respondents said they still form part of their primary navigation method.

Affordability also emerged as a significant concern, particularly among leisure boaters.

In recent years, the UKHO has used chart pricing to help sustain its paper chart service against falling demand.

The survey results highlight the impact this is having on mariners’ ability to access the charts they need.

In response to these findings, the UKHO is now conducting a pricing survey to understand acceptable price points for the reschemed UK charts.

Leisure boaters are among those being asked to have a say on the affordability of Admiralty paper charts before the consultation ends on Saturday, 31 October 2026.

Your feedback will help to inform the UKHO’s future approach to paper chart pricing and support its ongoing work to maintain a sustainable paper chart service.

What to read more features like Have your say on the pricing of Admiralty paper charts?

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