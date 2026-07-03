Have your say on the future of nautical paper charts

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) are seeking feedback on proposed changes to Admiralty paper charts – as some new edition Standard Nautical Charts will be produced using official electronic data

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has developed a more efficient way to print nautical paper charts on demand, using electronic chart data.

Some new editions of the Admiralty Standard Nautical Charts (SNCs) will be produced using official Admiralty Electronic Navigational Chart (ENC) data.

This means certain chart features may look different from previous editions.

The UKHO says the ‘charts remain official, safe and compliant.’

Why are nautical paper charts changing?

Producing SNCs from ENC data results in some differences in how chart information is displayed, including:

Changes to certain symbols or annotations

More standardised use of colours and depth tints

Updates to how some areas and features are labelled

The UKHO says, ‘the changes relate to chart presentation only. They do not affect the safety, accuracy or compliance of Admiralty SNCs.’

In a statement, the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), the national governing body for dinghy, motor and sail cruising, all forms of sail racing, rigid inflatable boats and sportsboats, said: “Users ranging from large commercial ships to small leisure boats, have historically been served by Standard Nautical Charts (SNCs) and Small Craft Charts (SCCs). “Many commercial ships now use Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) to display Electronic Navigational Charts (ENC). “ADMIRALTY Electronic Navigational Chart (ENC) data is therefore becoming the primary data source for Admiralty SNCs. “To achieve this, the UKHO is exploring possible changes to how paper charts are structured, updated, and made available. “The proposal is to simplify the available charts to reduce the number and duplication. “The solution includes using fewer, more standardised scale of charts and creating a single service with a mix of A0 and A2 charts to support all mariners, including both commercial and leisure boaters. “How charts are updated will be modernised and, in some areas, new editions will be published more frequently. “Having consulted industry bodies, including the RYA, on its plans, the UKHO is now looking for feedback from chart users and is keen to understand how the changes they are making could affect usage by mariners.”

Future Notices to Mariners will apply to the revised chart in the usual way, ensuring corrections remain straightforward to apply.

Leisure sailors asked to have a say on the ‘new look’

​​​​​Admiralty Standard Nautical Charts (SNCs) are the world’s most trusted and widely used official paper charts.

More than 3,500 Admiralty charts provide coverage appropriate for navigation of deep sea, coastal passages, port approaches and harbour berthing, in a range of scales.

The range includes large-scale charts for main ports and harbours, medium-scale charts for coastal navigation and small-scale charts for offshore navigation. Weekly updates and new editions to help maintain high levels of accuracy, safety and compliance.

The UKHO has launched a survey that aims to gather feedback from boaters on how the proposed changes to ADMIRALTY paper charts ‘may affect your use of paper charts in practice’.

The survey, which focuses on Admiralty paper charts only and does not cover the use of ENCs or publications, should take approximately 10 minutes to complete.

Your responses will ‘help inform future decisions on the design of paper charts.’

The survey is expected to close in mid-July.

The RYA adds: “Although some of the questions are worded with commercial mariners onboard in mind, the survey is directed to all mariners and the UKHO is specifically requesting input from leisure sailors, so please don’t be put off answering by the wording of the questions. “Your feedback will directly inform how the SNC and SCC product is developed and will be used by UKHO to help ensure the right decisions as made to enable paper charts to evolve.”

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