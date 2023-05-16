SUP tent: BAJAO Cabin

A SUP tent allows you to extend your time on the water while paddling. Rupert Holmes looks at the BAJAO Cabin

The BAJAO Cabin SUP tent

This single-person tent fits on top of a paddleboard, turning it into a place to sleep or simply a shelter to escape from heavy rain in the middle of an otherwise lovely day on the water.

It’s suitable for boards longer than 10ft 8in, although 11ft 2in is recommended as a minimum.

Total width is 76-86cm (30-34in) depending on the width of the board, while there’s sufficient length for one person to sleep and to stow paddleboarding gear or for two people during the day.

Total weight is less than 5kg.

A 15cm (6in) diameter inflatable tube each side of the paddleboard adds stability and reduces the risk of capsize.

Even so, the manufacturers recommend it’s only used in very sheltered spots, without waves, and in water less than knee deep.

The tent can be used on a beach or campsite with the side tubes removed, or as a car roof tent in conjunction with the SUP.

Wild camping has been in the news of late, thanks to a court decision outlawing it on Dartmoor, the only place in England it had been tolerated.

But when you’re afloat the rules are very different, which has the potential to open up many more options on rivers, lakes, canals and sheltered estuaries.

