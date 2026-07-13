Buyers Guide: the best marine antennas for your boat

Separate VHF marine antennas, emergency antennas, and a splitter option: Your expert guide to the best marine antennas for your boat

When considering whether you should fit a splitter or not, to enable your AIS to share the same aerial as your VHF radio, antenna expert James Turner emphatically advises:

“If you can separate the antenna systems that’s the way to go. Regarding the antenna, the most important VHF channel for voice is Ch16 because that’s the ‘help me, I’m sinking’ channel.

And the frequency for AIS is absolutely at the other end of the marine VHF spectrum. So, whereas Ch16 is on 156MHz, AIS is on 162MHz,” Turner explains.

“With any antenna in the world, its length dictates its centre frequency, and if you use a splitter on a VHF voice antenna that is centred on 156, it’s not going to be as good at 162 – so what’s the point?

If you can possibly do separate antennas, do separate antennas.”

Marine antennas: An impressive range

Sailboat antennas at the top of the mast can offer an impressive 20-miles plus range, and Turner adds:

“Except perhaps for single-handed deep-sea voyagers, who else needs AIS at 20 miles range? The ship might change course, you might change course, tack, gybe or whatever, and things are very different at 20 miles than they are sub-four miles.

“I advise having a separate AIS antenna atop a short pole on the pushpit, well out of the way. It also serves in an emergency as a voice VHF antenna, should the vessel be dismasted.”

Therefore, this buyer’s guide will focus on separate antennas, while including an innovative splitter option, and emergency VHF antenna options too.

V-Tronix Whipflex Hawk Antenna

This space-saving combination uses a high-quality V-Tronix stainless steel whip antenna and a Hawk wind indicator.

It is lightweight and offers low windage. It mounts on the masthead with a 180mm flat bracket and comes with 20m of RG58 cable and a PL259 plug for connection to the radio.

The V-Tronix solderless connector system allows for easy installation and end-of-season dismounting.

Impedance: 50Ω

Frequency range: 156-162MHz

Gain: 3dBi

Length: 0.89m

Weight: 0.25kg

Price: £100, www.force4.co.uk

Amphenol Procom Marine MA 2-1 SC Antenna

Designed especially for mounting at a yacht’s masthead, despite small dimensions the efficiency is promised to be very high, and the antenna is fully capable of handling the full 50W of output power from typical marine VHF transmitters.

The tapered half-wavelength stainless steel radiator together with the chromed brass housing and stainless steel corner bracket constitute an antenna tough and ready to cope with the corrosive environment at the masthead.

Impedance: 50Ω

Frequency range: 156-175MHz

Gain: 2.2dBi

Length: 1.1m

Weight (approx): 0.26kg

Price: £95, www.radiotrader.co.uk

Glomex 2.4m VHF Antenna

A white fibreglass VHF antenna with a high gloss polyurethane UV-resistant finish. It features solid brass antenna elements and a chromed brass ferrule. Suitable for motor yachts. Supplied with 6m RG58 coax cable & PL259 plug.

Impedance: 50Ω

Frequency: 156-162MHz

Gain: 6dB

Length: 2.4m

Weight: approx 700g

Price: £80, www.force4.co.uk

Shakespeare ‘Rubber Duck’ VHF Antenna

Designed for small boats needing only short-range communications, this is a space-saving antenna that attaches and detaches with ease once the included flush mounting kit has been installed. The connectors are gold plated for low-loss performance.

Impedance: 50Ω

Frequency: 156-162MHz

Gain: 1dBi

Length: 18cm

Weight: 0.15kg

Price: £64, www.force4.co.uk

Banten 2.4m VHF Antenna

A white epoxy fibreglass VHF antenna designed for motor yachts.

Impedance: 50Ω

Frequency: 156-162MHz

Gain: 6dB

Length: 2.4m

Weight: 800g

Price: £55, www.marinesuperstore.com

Banten Stainless Steel Whip VHF Antenna

Stainless whip aerials are ideal for the top of the mast as they don’t have the weight and windage of a GRP aerial. This lightweight, high-performance aerial comes complete with 18m of RG-58 cable, masthead stand-off mount and PL259 VHF plug.

Impedance: 50Ω

Frequency: 156-163 MHz

Gain: 3dB

Length: 1.05m

Weight: 300g

Price: £50, www.marinesuperstore.com

Glomex Glomeasy 1.2m Fibreglass VHF Antenna

No soldering is required, instead this antenna features pre-terminated cables with an FME screw connection system.

This means it’s an easy to install screw-on, screw-off antenna system that can be configured to your own specification.

There is also no excess cable to coil up as multiple cable lengths are available to suit most installations. Also, no oversized holes to drill – the connectors are almost the same diameter (9mm) as the cable.

Impedance: 50Ω

Frequency: 156-162MHz

Gain: 6dB

Length: 1.2m

Weight: 325g

Price: £44; www.gaelforcemarine.co.uk

Supergain Capri 140cm VHF Antenna

An affordable 1.4m antenna with 3dB gain that’s designed for powerboats and workboats. Simple to install with a ratchet mount that enables the antenna to be folded down. Constructed with brass and copper elements protected by a strong white fibreglass tube and integrated 6m (20ft) RG58C/U coax cable. Requires a PL259 plug to connect to a VHF Radio.

Impedance: 50Ω

Frequency range: 156-162MHz

Gain: 3dB

Length: 1.4m

Weight: 230g

Price: £42; www.force4.co.uk

Splitter option: Digital Yacht SPL2000 antenna splitter

Digital Yacht has addressed the degradation of signal strength with their latest powered splitter model. Unlike the traditional splitters, the SPL2000 model boosts the received signals prior to splitting them, which promises ‘zero loss’ of reception for both AIS and VHF.

VHF AIS splitter – enables an existing VHF antenna to be used for both the standard VHF and AIS system

Patented ZeroLoss technology for exceptional performance

Works with all Class B transponders and receivers

Supplied with power cable, PL259-PL259 cable assembly and BNC-BNC cable assembly for easy installation (all cables 0.50m long)

For standard car stereo radio (integrated in power cable) there is a AM-FM radio antenna connection

12V or 24V operation and low power consumption

Fail safe operation

Makes installation of an AIS receiver or transponder very quick and simple

Saves on additional antenna clutter

Price: £378, digitalyacht.co.uk

Emergency VHF marine antennas

Carrying an emergency VHF antenna is mandatory for racers but could be considered sensible for cruising sailors in case of a loss of signal to a masthead unit, from chafe-damaged cables or dismasting.

Most emergency antennas rely on you using some initiative, such as a long boat hook, a telescoping pole or even a sturdy fishing rod, to help them gain a decent signal by hoisting them as high as possible above sea level.

Here’s the verdict of marine team gear tester Fox Morgan on some of the top emergency VHF antennas on the market.

Revolve-Tec Emergency VHF/AIS Marine Antenna

The Revolve-Tec VHF antenna includes AIS compatibility and is optimised for VHF Ch16 (as per universal standard for VHF antennas).

It’s constructed using similar technology to slap wraps where a curved composite material can be rolled flat, but once unrolled reforms into a tubular shape.

The coax plug is already attached and there’s an adapter in the bag that allows you to plug it into a handheld VHF.

The antenna features rigging holes and is supplied with Velcro straps (though you may want to use cable ties and more straps or gaffer tape of your own).

These will enable attachment to any vertical mast structure, guard rail or any substructure that can deliver the maximum height available.

The antenna can be purchased with or without an integral SOLAS-approved LED strobe light.

Length in use: 2.5m

Weight: 750g

Cable Length: 6m

Stowage size: 11cm x 13cm

Verdict: Reasons to buy include the bright colour, easy assembly, and built-in long pole/height. However, the cable felt quite ‘vulnerable and thin.’

Price: £230, foxschandlery.com

Glomex Emergency Antenna

A standard emergency VHF antenna with a plastic housing that keeps everything contained within. Once deployed the housing becomes the mount tube. This model has a slightly longer cable than others in the same category.

Length in use: 35cm

Cable length: 9m

Weight: 900g

Stowage size: 21 x 37 x 49cm

Verdict: Pros include the bright, easy-to-see colour and long cable length. The downside is that the short antenna needs mounting on your own pole.

Price: £95, www.force4.co.uk

V-Tronix Shorelink Emergency Antenna

This antenna comes in a sealed waterproof container, can be easily stored on a bulkhead or within a grab bag or flare pack, and includes 6m of miniature coaxial cable (RG-174) with PL-259 plug fitted. It’s simple and does the job.

Length in use: 40cm

Cable length: 6m

Weight: 250g

Stowage size: 24 x 5 x 5cm

Verdict: The highly visible colour, long cable length, and the fact that it could be mounted on the bulkhead were all positives, but the short antenna, which needs mounting on your own pole, was the biggest drawback.

Price: £69, suffolkmarinesafety.com

Shakespeare INFL8-5 Galaxy-INFL8 VHF Inflatable Emergency Antenna

An inflatable antenna that can be rapidly deployed via a CO2 cartridge or a manual tube and inflates to 1.6m to offer a 3dB antenna.

It comes in a small stowage bag that can be stashed in a grab bag or attached somewhere easy to reach in an emergency.

The antenna can be mounted using supplied Velcro straps to a pole of your choice. It also has grommets top and bottom to allow hanging from a spreader or other high up structure.

The pre-soldered PL-259 connector allows connection to a fixed VHF directly or a handheld via the included SMA Adaptor.

Also included is a solder-free female UHF connector that allows the antenna to be spliced into existing coax cables on the boat.

Length in use: 1.6m

Weight: 250g

Cable Length: 6m

Stowage size: 25x10x5cm

Verdict: Bright, easy-to-see colour, hanging loops, small stowage, long aerial for better height. The inflatable antenna could puncture which would require you to hang it as it isn’t self-supporting.

Price: £56, www.cactusnav.com

Supergain Task 530mm RIB VHF Antenna with Bracket

With a 3dB gain this VHF antenna is designed especially for RIBs but its compact size and bracket attachment lends it to being an emergency VHF antenna too.

While it’ll take up more space in the cupboard due to its length, it’s quick and easy to plug in to the main set.

The bracket can easily be cable tied to any pole end or whatever you can fashion to give this antenna some height.

Length: 530 mm

Weight: 125g

Cable length: 8m

Stowage size: 12 x 18 x 117cm

Verdict: Easy to connect, low cost, with a decent signal. However it’s not brightly coloured, can be damaged in a stowage locker, requires more space for stowage, and needs ingenuity for pole mounting.

Price: £50, gaelforcemarine.co.uk

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