Replacing a boat windscreen on a budget

Drew Maglio explains how he replaced the shattered windscreen on his Chaparral 2550 SX motor cruiser

The first sign of a problem was when I unclipped the cockpit cover protecting my 1995 Chaparral 2550 SX and realised the port-side (passenger) boat windscreen was uncharacteristically frosted. Perplexed, I pressed further, discovering smooth pebbles of crystalline material on the carpet. I then took a closer look at the windscreen and realised the tempered glass windscreen had shattered.

My wife, Hannah, and I were completely shocked and dismayed; when we’d left Soul Rebel three months earlier, the boat had been under a full mooring cover and a cockpit cover, but somehow the damage had occurred.

Finding no obvious cause, I covered my pride and joy back up and we left, leaving the boat to sit for a few weeks while I filed our insurance claim.

Eventually we returned to Soul Rebel to clean up the mess, which necessitated making matters worse before things could, mercifully, get better: we had to break up the broken windscreen still in place, which shattered into thousands of tiny pieces, to remove and then dispose of the glass. Such a process was very time-consuming, taking five hours. Despite our best efforts, I still occasionally find small, oblong pieces of glass in the crevices of the boat.

Search for a cause of the boat windscreen damage

An insurance adjuster inspected the damage and probed for probable causes, but no obvious proximate cause was found: such is the nature of windscreen damage, I would come to learn. It so happens that tempered glass can spontaneously shatter due to any number of factors, including: temperature changes that cause layers of the laminated glass to expand/contract out of sync with one another, acute manufacturing defects (that often go undetected for decades), impact from an environmental hazard (like a flying/falling tree limb or branch), or even water penetrating the frame and freezing, thereby expanding and exerting pressure onto the glass.

Tempered glass is a miraculous material—incredibly safe and resilient—until it suddenly isn’t. All told, the adjuster was unable to determine a direct cause, but thought that it could have been caused by the winter conditions, where cycling temperatures caused expansion and contraction of all materials.

Nonetheless, because vandalism and/or damage from an environmental factor (such as flying debris) could not be ruled out, the damage was mercifully covered by our insurance policy. The loss adjuster began arranging a replacement windscreen, but as weeks turned into months and the boating season began slipping away, I decided to begin doing my own research.

Lowdown on the boat windscreen

In the USA, curved tempered glass windscreens for boats are typically made by Taylor Made. After finding the sticker with the part number, I phoned one of their team members for a replacement, but to no avail. I then browsed eBay, hoping someone might have a replacement pane from a similar windscreen section that could be adapted to work. That is when I realised that boat windscreens are not universal and can even vary somewhat year-over-year on the same model of boat.

I then turned to custom glass manufacturers but found that none of them could fabricate a very specific piece of curved tempered glass due to their reliance on proprietary moulds. In part because of this difficulty, many boat owners opt to replace their broken windscreen with a plastic or Plexiglass (acrylic) alternative; polycarbonates like Lexan are also often used.

Compared to glass, hard plastics like acrylic and polycarbonate are very durable and impact-resistant, but lack hardness so are not scratch-resistant. If I were to design a boat windscreen, I would be very tempted to choose a marine plastic for its superior impact and shatter resistance, which I feel delivers greater safety, as well as a much lower initial cost. While such materials are not impervious to surface degradation (and yellowing in the case of polycarbonate), they can be restored or replaced quite easily by a person with reasonable practical skills.

Taking great pride in my vessel’s condition, I eventually decided that I could not stomach the thought of replacing proper marine-tempered glass with a cheap plastic alternative; as only one pane had been broken, I desperately wanted a direct replacement, especially as the frame was not damaged.

I could not use the boat with a broken windscreen and with the boating season quickly being lost to the time-bending gravity of insurance claims, I had to think outside of the box.

Creative Solutions

The solution to the problem came when a friend sent me a link to a Facebook Marketplace listing for a $4,300 (£3,200) 1994 Chaparral 2550 SX located on an inland lake in North Carolina. The boat looked to be in above-average condition, which made its price a bit of a quandary. I sat on the listing for a few days before taking action.

By late June, Hannah and I arranged to travel to view the boat and make sure it was in good condition; if we were to take on such a vessel to cannibalise the windscreen, I wanted to make sure we didn’t get stuck with a lemon. I inspected and sea-trialled the boat with the owner, Mike; I also conducted an engine compression test which the engine passed. We were still unsure if Soul Rebel would be declared a write-off if we couldn’t find a new windscreen or what would become of this new boat if we bought her for the windscreen.

With so much uncertainty, we returned to Annapolis to get back to work and continue to mull our options. After searching the internet and calling around, I found one company – Ocean Dynamics – that custom-fabricated tempered glass sections for boat windscreens from undamaged frames, but the cost was an eye-watering $11,200 (£8,350).

By early July it was clear that neither the insurance company nor I could source a pre-made direct replacement; I had told the adjuster that plastic was not a satisfactory replacement for me. As a result, the adjuster began working out the claim based on the quote from Ocean Dynamics. At this point, I felt we had the ‘go ahead’ to purchase the other 2550 SX to cannibalise it for its intact and unblemished windscreen. So, I called up Mike and offered $3,000 (£2,230) for the boat (which had no trailer) which he accepted.

An education

Having put Soul Rebel in a slip with a boat lift so we could use her trailer, we drove our Dodge Durango RT south to North Carolina to pick up our new vessel. Although it all went without complication, the truth is that we were just beginning to fight a battle against Fate and Fortune that would be hard-won.

I’ve never replaced a boat windscreen or had any knowledge about what actually makes up a boat windscreen. Of course, I knew it was comprised of tempered marine glass, but I didn’t know exactly how it was fitted. It is, in fact, dozens upon dozens of custom-fabricated castings and aluminium or stainless steel frames (which are also modular in nature), all held together with innumerable fasteners, tracks, and foam/rubber gaskets that ensure the assembly does not shatter during the course of normal operational vibrations. Thus, we soon learned that getting the ‘new’ boat was one thing, removing its windscreen to fix Soul Rebel’s was quite another.

Once back in Maryland I began removing the broken section’s framing from Soul Rebel to give me an idea of how the frame attached to the vessel, and in so doing, I soon learned that there were coach screws through the vessel’s deck underneath the foam gasket (whose function is to seal out water). Equipped with such knowledge, I was able to remove both vessels’ forward passenger windshield sections, including frame, without much fuss. But removing the sections was one thing; fitting a replacement section, which required the perfect matching of integral slides into tracks of the two adjacent, corresponding sections, was another thing altogether.

From the onset, I had decided not to remove the unblemished glass from its frame, but to instead replace the whole panel, frame and all. This decision meant I had to remove nearby sections from their coach-screwed moorings so I could match up the tracks before fastening the whole windscreen down as one ‘Frankenstein-style’ assembly; it soon became clear that I’d have to drill many new holes and fill others with epoxy to seal them.

Reflections

After a few evenings of labour, the broken windscreen section was replaced. With the repair complete, it was time to finish making Soul Rebel ready for what remained of the season. We trailered her 1,000 miles to Michigan to explore two of the Great Lakes.

To sum it all up: boat repair is a journey where you never know what you might find or how things might go.

In our case of the broken windscreen we came out better than before: while we lost most of the boating season due to the time it took to find a replacement and the repair work, we did receive a hefty insurance payout that allowed us to purchase another vessel which we benefited from twofold – first, by cannibalising the boat’s windscreen, and then by selling it with full disclosure that it was a donor boat only for its engine, outdrive, and other mechanical bits. In all, we were able to pocket about $14,500 (£10,800) for our troubles.

I didn’t even feel bad about using the other boat for its parts because we later found extensive stringer damage/delamination in the bow section, which was obscured by its positioning on the boat lift when we inspected it (hence the sale as a parts boat only). You should always be wary of old, cheap boats.

However, for now, the replaced windscreen is still serving us well, allowing us to explore new places. Sometimes being on the boat repair merry-go-round pays off!

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