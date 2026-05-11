Do I really need a boat bow thruster?

Is a boat bow thruster necessary kit? Experienced offshore and bluewater sailor Rupert Holmes has this answer for one PBO reader
Some yachts have bow thrusters – mine doesn’t – but I’ve wondered if a boat bow thruster would be helpful.
Usually we can get the bow into a berth so what we almost need is a stern or midships thruster! Are boat bow thrusters powerful enough if you do need to get the bow in during a breeze? Also, are those boathook-type clips designed to allow easier mooring useful?
Jon Sharp
Rupert Holmes replies:
Several devices are available to help with securing a line to a cleat ashore, but often it’s easier to simply lasso the cleat with the mooring line.
With practice and good technique this can be done even with the boat a metre or more from the dock. It works particularly well for getting the crucial midships line ashore. Larger motorboats and catamarans, where high freeboard makes it impossible to easily step onto a pontoon, routinely do this.
Nevertheless, accurate positioning of the boat makes the process much easier, and this is where a bow thruster can make itself useful.
But they’re expensive to install… and maybe you don’t need one. Whatever level you are at – even post Yachtmaster – it’s always possible to improve your boat handling.
A day or two of focused own-boat tuition with an instructor experienced in boats similar to yours could therefore pay big dividends.
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