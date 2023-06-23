The VMG 40 – a 40ft kit boat for bluewater cruising

VMG Yacht Design's VMG 40 can be built from a modular kit and is aimed at the offshore cruising market

First look at the VMG 40

The Swiss firm VMG Yacht Design has just unveiled its plans for a 40ft cruising boat, which can be built from a modular kit out of plywood, epoxy, fibreglass or linen.

The design has been inspired by modern offshore racing yachts with wide beams, which provides plenty of accommodation below.

There are two layout options, although both offer a large master cabin in the forepeak, with two double cabins aft.

The galley can be L-shaped if desired.

There is a heads with shower, chart table and saloon to accommodate up to eight people.

Panoramic windows mean the main living area is bright.

The sail area is 85.7m2/922ft2, and the keel is available in two different draughts.

All the lines are led aft to the spacious cockpit, which has plenty of lazarette space for storage.

The VMG 40 is designed for a 30-50CV engine, with a 170lt fuel tank, 340lt fresh water tank, 60lt black water tank and 88lt grey water tank.

As well as the construction manual and the plans and technical documents, the VMG 40 kit includes pre-cut Okoumé CTBX for the hull, the structure, the deck and the cockpit with cut-outs for fixed glazing as well as lining frames and cut-outs for fixed and opening glazing.

A keel pack with spare parts, rudder and steering system pack with spare parts and a rigging pack with the mast boom and standing rigging also comes with the full kit.

Pre-made kit for the interior furniture and a ready to assemble ironwork kit which includes chainplates, pulpits and stanchions are also available as options.

VMG 40 specifications

LOA: 11.95m/39ft 3in

LWL: 11.00m/36ft 1n

Beam: 4.30m/14ft 2in

Draught: 1.7m/2.2m – 5ft 6in/7ft 3in

Sail Area: 85.7 sq m/922.46sq ft

Displacement: 6,000kg/13,227lbs

Engine: 30-50CV

Fresh water: 350 lt/76.96 gal

Fuel: 170 lt/37.3 gal

Black water: 60 lt/13.1 gal

Grey water: 88 lt/19.35 gal

Materials: Plywood, glass fibre or linen, epoxy

Price: From €17,000/£14,535 for the plans, technical documents and construction manual

Contact: vmgyachtdesign.com

