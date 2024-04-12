Tragic loss of man overboard sailor near Port of Dover

A yachtsman has died following a man overboard incident just outside Port of Dover.

Michael Savage, known as Mick, had been sailing his 1980s Westerly Konsort called Konsorted, when he became separated from his yacht on 1 April.

Westerly Owners Association (WOA) Commodore Brian Jones said: “It was with great sadness that we learned of this incident involving one of our members on what should have been a great adventure. Our thoughts are with his family and friends in what is a difficult time.”

A spokesperson for Port of Dover said: “We offer our condolences and thoughts to Mick’s loved ones at this sad time. The investigation is being led by Kent Police.”

Kent Police said: “Kent Police assisted HM Coastguard and Port of Dover Police on Monday 1 April 2024 following a report of a person overboard from a yacht in the English Channel.

“A man in his 50s was located and sadly pronounced deceased. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”

A crowdfunder has raised more than £7,500, which will be used to fund a professional team to get Konsorted home to Southsea Marina, Portsmouth and ongoing storage costs, with any excess funds donated to the RNLI and the Air Ambulance in Mick’s honour: https://gofund.me/7ee74030

Organiser Emily Galligan writes: “Mick was loved by so many people, all over the world and it’s amazing to see the beautiful tributes and memories that people have shared. The outpouring of love for him has shown that he was the kind of man that would do anything for anyone, and he often did.”

A Marine Accident Investigation Branch spokesman said: “The MAIB is aware of the accident and is carrying out preliminary enquiries into the circumstances to determine if further action is required.”

A spokesperson for Kent and Medway Coroner Service said: “I can confirm the sad death of Mr Michael Savage is being looked into by the coroner, and we are currently holding an investigation into his passing. An inquest has not been instructed at this time, while we obtain initial reports and records, however if an inquest is instructed you will be able to see this on the coroner’s inquest website.”