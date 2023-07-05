Man overboard statistics: 47% of MOBs from recreational boats end in a fatality

Latest figures published by the Marine Accident and Investigation Branch (MAIB) reveal that 47% of man overboard incidents in UK waters from recreational boats ends in a fatality

The MAIB examined 308 man overboard incidents from recreational and commercial boats, both at sea and inland, which were reported to the branch between 2015-2023

Overall, 40% of MOBs lost their lives.

The highest fatality rate was within the fishing industry, with just over 56% of man overboard incidents resulting in a fatality; the second highest fatality rate occurred within the recreational boating sector.

According to the MAIB figures, fatality rates are lower for other parts of the maritime industry.

Of the 20 man overboard incidents from cargo vessels, 6 resulted in the loss of a crew member.

Inland waterways saw 6 fatalities from 24 incidents and passenger ships 8 incidents resulting in 1 fatality.

For service ships, the rate of recovery was the best in the industry with 85% successful.

The MAIB and RYA are now urging recreational sailors to plan and prepare for man overboard incidents, and what steps a crew might take to recover the casualty successfully.

It said that on average, crew have under 11 minutes to recover someone who has fallen overboard into cold water before they become unresponsive; this time decreases as the water becomes colder or the sea state rougher. In some cases, crew had just 4 or 5 minutes to coordinate a complex recovery under extreme pressure.

The Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents, Andrew Moll said man overboard recovery can be “exceptionally challenging at the best of times, but the recovery becomes much harder if the casualty is unconscious or unresponsive.”

“Our data paints a truly shocking picture of just how little time a crew can have before cold water incapacitation renders a casualty unable to assist in their own rescue. It is essential that boat users – regardless of the sector – think carefully about how they would recover a crew member on their vessel,” he said

The RYA Chief Instructor, Vaughan Marsh, said crews needed to prepare, plan and practise in order to have the best chance of helping a crew member.

“Prepare by undergoing appropriate training, make a plan based on their vessel and ensure that they practice by carrying out regular drills, including actually using whatever equipment they have to recover the casualty from the water in those drills,” added Marsh.

