QHM praises punishment for jet skiers who ran amok in Portsmouth Harbour

Two jet-skiers who ran amok in Portsmouth Harbour have been fined for their actions – which included delaying the departure of a ferry.

An MOD police launch was forced to intercept 35-year-old Stuart Roberts from Southampton and 37-year-old James Gallagher from Gosport to put an end to their jaunt in November last year.

The duo were ordered to pay £365 each in fines and costs by Portsmouth Magistrates for breaching the Dockyard Port of Portsmouth Order (2005).

The jet-skiers set off from Lee-on-Solent intent on a ride around Portsmouth Harbour

Once they entered, they rode down the middle of the main shipping channel – reserved for large vessels – obstructed the departure of a Wightlink ferry to Ryde and generally rode around at high speed, above the 10-knot limit, moving erratically… until the MOD police stopped them.

Jet skis are assigned stretches of water at Lee-on-Solent and Eastney, where they can operate at higher speeds as well as being close to the shore – as long as they have a licence from the Queen’s Harbour Master and ride their craft with due care and caution.

Roberts told the court he had a licence to operate his jet ski in the harbour, but Gallagher, who only purchased his ‘bike’ the day before the incident, did not.