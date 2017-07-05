Flotilla in memory of Irish Coast Guard helicoper R116 crew

Boat owner and long-time PBO subscriber Sheila Fitzgerald is organising a Flotilla in Carlingford Lough in Ireland on 30 July 2017 in tribute to R116- the Coast Guard helicopter that crashed in March 2017 with the loss of four crew lives.

The flotilla, which will include families of the crew, is the brainchild of Gerry Sloan and the Rostrevor Sailing Club, and will involve HM Coast Guard, Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI from Clougherhead and Kilkeel. The Irish Navy

Event director Sheila said: ‘The winchman Ciaran Smith was my first cousin, but regardless of that, we want to pay our deep respect to the Search and Rescue services of Ireland, the eye in the sky that keeps us safe.’

Carlingford Marina is offering a free berth to any boat taking part that evening or overnight. Registration is free but required. Email: sheilafitz@me.com

The flotilla will leave Warrenpoint Harbour at 3pm on 30 July and proceed to Rostrevor Bay. There will be a short memorial service at sea at 4.30pm, before a Coast Guard fly-past.

Registration is free, but donations to the RNLI are requested please. Proceeds will be shared between Clougherhead RNLI and Kilkeel RNLI. The Irish Coast Guard, HM Coast Guard, RNLI and Irish Navy will be participating in the event with shore activities on the Shore Road Green in Rostrevor and in Carlingford Marina. A buffet will be available in Carlingford Marina from 6pm.