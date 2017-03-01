Dean & Reddyhoff acquires Hamble marina and boatyard

TAGS:

South coast marina operators, Dean & Reddyhoff Ltd, has today, 1 March, completed the purchase of Deacons Boatyard Ltd, located in Hamble, Hampshire.

With 130 marina berths and a full-service boatyard for 150 boats ashore on the river Hamble, Deacons complements the existing Dean & Reddyhoff marina network, which has 1,500 berths at Haslar, East Cowes, Portland and Weymouth marinas, plus a modern boat yard at Portland.

The two companies have been working closely together for the last year, with Deacons offering boat yard services to Dean & Reddyhoff Solent-based berth holders.

Deacons Marina: L-R Michael Prideaux, Dean & Reddyhoff managing director, Nick Gill, Deacons Marina Boatyard manager, Rachael Foster, Deacons Marina manager, and Lucas Shotts, Dean & Reddyhoff director (ex-Deacons Marina managing director)

Dean & Reddyhoff managing director, Michael Prideaux, said: ‘It is a great location on the Hamble River, and we respect their history and heritage. Deacons has developed a really good reputation for helping customers look after their boats, and will be a great fit with our existing marinas.’

Deacons managing director Lucas Shotts will become a director at Dean & Reddyhoff, developing boat care services at Deacons and Portland boat yards.

He said: ‘Being part of the larger Dean & Reddyhoff group offers great opportunities for our customers, our staff and our on-site tenants.’

From April onwards, Deacons annual berth holders will receive the same boating benefits as all other Dean & Reddyhoff berth holders, including 21 free overnight visits to group marinas, discounts at on-site restaurants and free tickets for Southampton Boat Show.

