Ocean Film Festival in your living room

Don't miss this year's celebration of seafaring – watch films on boatbuilding, ocean rowing, surfing and polar bears from the comfort of your sofa

This October sees the very first virtual edition of the Ocean Film Festival World Tour. This annual collection of short films has been a hit with PBO staff since it first sold-out theatres six years ago. However, due to Covid restrictions, the event will be taking place online on 25-27 October and 17-19 November.

The eight nautical-themed films tell stories of seafaring adventure, carefree characters and mind-blowing marine life.

As well as watching the films, viewers will have exclusive access to Q&As with top ocean film-makers and behind-the-scenes footage. The virtual events will also feature a live prize draw to win ocean-related goodies.

“It’s time to celebrate the world’s incredible oceans, and we’re thrilled to be presenting the Ocean Film Festival 2020 in this exciting new format!” says tour director Nell Teasdale.

“From rowing 4,000 miles across the Atlantic to surfing the spectacular cold-water waves of British Columbia, this inspirational collection of films is guaranteed to whet your appetite for an ocean adventure!”

There are two shows, on 25-27 October and 17-19 November. Films start at 7.30pm, with audience members invited to explore the virtual foyer from 6.30pm, where they can download the tour magazine, enter the prize draw, take on the ultimate Ocean Film Festival quiz and much more. The show will be available for 48 hours afterwards as well.

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour originated in Australia, with the aim of inspiring people to explore, respect, enjoy and protect the world’s oceans. Working to promote the Marine Conservation Society and Surfers Against Sewage, it has toured the UK & Ireland for the past six years, and this is the first ever virtual event.

Tickets cost £10 per household. Click here to book tickets and to find out more, visit: oceanfilmfestival.co.uk.

Film highlights from the 2020 Ocean Film Festival



Ocean Valour

Lifelong friends Tom Rainey and Lawrence Walters set out from Manhatten, New York, to row 4,000 miles across the North Atlantic to Salcombe in Devon. Battling 80ft waves, brutal sleep deprivation, jellyfish, sharks and some unpleasant fungus, the young Brits spend a gruelling 93 days at sea, breaking two world records and raising over £130,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity in memory of Tom’s dad.

Bare Existence

Polar Bears International (PBI) is a team of scientists dedicated to protecting polar bears and their habitat. In Bare Existence, a documentary film crew spends seven days with the PBI team as they research and live alongside these magnificent yet endangered creatures, known as the Kings of the Arctic.

Camel Finds Water

Sometimes the biggest dreams have the humblest origins. When surfer Trevor Gordon discovers the remains of a tiny dilapidated boat in a landlocked field, he dreams of restoring it to its original glory and sailing it to find remote waves in British Columbia. But after 1,000 hours of work, will Camel be up to the challenge?