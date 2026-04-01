Freedom to flex with Visicover Boat Insurance: Insurance that’s easy to set up and amend online

Sponsor Content created with Visicover

With the boating season of 2026 on the horizon, now’s a good time to make sure your insurance cover is fit for purpose. Visicover offers a hands-on way to manage your insurance entirely online, giving you complete flexibility to adjust your cover at any time – something that’s not always possible with other providers.

Adjust as needs change

Sunny trips out over the summer, winter storage, laying up ashore in the poor weather, that refit you’ve been contemplating… Your boating needs change with the seasons, so it makes sense to change your insurance protection accordingly. That way you’re not overspending on cover you don’t require. And you’re not paying for a policy that no longer suits your needs.

Traditional cover isn’t cheap

There are plenty of boat owners out there who just update their vessel’s policy once a year. Often because of strict policy measures, and the charges you’re often faced with for making policy amendments. Making alterations to basic information regarding your policy can entail filling out multiple paper forms or a long wait time on the phone to a call centre.

Easy to manage

Boat owners can feel confined by policies that just don’t do enough to match their actual requirements. You end up spending more. The award-winning online platform from Visicover gives you the option to take control, allowing you to make changes to your cover anytime you need to.

Changes you can make

Adjust your cruising area

Taking a longer trip, or planning to stay local? Make changes to the cruising area you’ve covered as and when you need to make those amendments. That way you’re not paying for a wide, unused cruising area throughout the year.

Update your insurance when you update your vessel

If you’re updating your vessel, whether you’re refitting the hull, replacing the engines, or installing new onboard equipment, you can make a quick change to your policy. That way you’re fully protecting your investment.

Benefit from security upgrades

Upgrading your security equipment or relocating your vessel to a safer mooring will lower your level of risk. But that’s only if your provider gets notified about the move.

Switch between ‘in commission’ and ‘laid up’ cover

Switching to laid-up coverage can bring down your insurance expenses significantly. You’ll still be protected during the colder months against risks like fire and theft.

So why Visicover?

Well, you can bid goodbye to tiresome paperwork and say hello to 5-star Trustpilot rated insurance. It’s budget-friendly insurance protection you can amend online in a matter of minutes; and there aren’t any hidden fees waiting to surprise you. Visicover are underwritten by one of the world’s largest insurers, with a 24-hour claims hotline and professional help whenever you need it.

If you’re looking for more flexibility in your boat insurance, get a quote today at Visicover.com