Steve Hodges and Sam McClement test the What's Ashore app, which aims to bring together up to date cruising information from locations of dinghy docks to the best bar next to the marina
What’s Ashore app: tried and tested
There’s no question that crowd-sourced information (so long as validated) is a sure-fire way of gathering real time, updated and voluminous amounts of information from a mass of sources, quickly, writes Steve Hodges and Sam McClements.
For example, at the end of 2022 the ‘Sat Nav with real time traffic data app’ WAZE had 151 million active users updating real time traffic and road layout change information globally.
On the high seas, Raymarine’s SonarChart solution is constantly monitoring the seabed and sending updated survey information to a cloud data warehouse which, in turn, is used to update chart plotters; something that not that long ago would’ve been an arduous and expensive exercise.
So the concept of the What’s Ashore app is a brilliant one; get the user community to populate a tool which gives you up-to-date information on the services required when going ashore.
No more wandering around town in head-to-toe foul weather gear asking locals for a cashpoint, a pub or the nearest chandlery.
The idea is rock solid, and the app is intuitive, clear and has some really handy features such as a quick click location finder, favourites, and a quick access bar at the top showing most likely needed places.
The ‘customs’ button would come in very handy as we have spent too much time wandering around French towns looking for a passport stamp post-Brexit!
The challenge for the app at the moment is a bit of a Catch-22. It lacks virtually any data for the UK.
When sailing separately at the weekend, we visited Chatham, Queenborough and Dover, while passing Ramsgate along the way – there were no usable locations in the app.
Continues below…
Chatham Hexham boots: tried and tested
Katy Stickland tests the Chatham Hexham waterproof boots
SailTies sailing log app: tried and tested
Rupert Holmes tests the personal sailing log app, SailTies, which records passages, collates photos you take while en route and…
Tried and tested: 2hp TEMO 450 electric outboard motor
It was on a grey day following one of the biggest storms of February that I met David Ellis from…
Tried and tested: Stubble & Co The Adventure Bag
Laura Hodgetts tests the giant backpack that can hold as much as a suitcase, is waterproof and stowable, yet is…
As an exercise, we input a bar in Queenborough, the laundry in Dover and the fuel berth at MDL Chatham.
At the time of writing, these are the only three data points in the south-east.
The interface was easy to use and the information it asks for is complete and useful to the next person – but for use right now for the visiting sailor, it is limited due to the lack of data.
So the What’s Ashore app needs to attract a user community of willing participants to fill it with the data it needs.
Once it hits the ‘tipping point’ required, it’ll start to be self-fulfilling as more users will mean more content, which in turn will attract more users.
Once it gets there, What’s Ashore app would be an incredibly powerful tool for any cruising sailor.
Price: Free.
Download What’s Ashore app on the Apple App Store
Download What’s Ashore app on Google Play.
Contact: whatsashore.com
Enjoy reading What’s Ashore app: tried and tested?
A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.
Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.
PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.
-
-
-
- Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs
- Impartial in-depth gear reviews
- Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat
-
-
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter
Verdict
Once more cruisers add information and it hits tipping point, the What's Ashore app will be an incredibly powerful tool for any cruising sailor.