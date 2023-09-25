Tried and tested: Stubble & Co The Adventure Bag

This backpack impressively holds as much as a suitcase yet is noticeably lightweight (1.7kg) and sized to be taken on flights as a carry-on.

Travelling back from a Poland charter holiday, I actually forgot to check in my giant rucksack as holdall luggage and passed through security before I realised – I was allowed to go back but the airport staff said had I not notified them, it could have been carry-on anyway.

That I hadn’t been desperate to shed the weight of it when it was packed full, says a lot. It has comfortable padded straps and a cushioned back panel, with breathable, air mesh features.

There is nothing rigid within the bag so it’s great for stowage on a boat, and soft-sided compression straps mean it can be reduced to the limit of any airline.

Made using recycled sources ‘wherever possible’, the main body of the bag is made from ‘ripstop’, waterproof materials, with waterproof binding on the seams and water-resistant zips.

It has a 42lt capacity and neat features including a protected 16in laptop compartment; easy access pocket; waterproof shoe pocket; hidden secret pocket for valuables and passport; outer zipped pocket; trolley sleeve; strap adjusters; and side compression straps.

The clamshell design unzips fully down the middle to reveal mesh zipped covers, which keep clothes and essentials secure but easy to find.

The many compartments mean you don’t spend ages rooting about for stuff. The orange lining makes it easy to spot things, and thankfully, after a spell of newer versions with black lining, the contrast has returned with ‘pearl blue lining in the ‘Ember Orange’ and ‘Tasmin Blue’ models, while the ‘Urban Green’ and ‘All Black’ bags have an orange lining.

After almost two years of regular use, always packed to the limit, the front small pocket zip has come off but all the more essential zips remain strong. Fortunately, the bag has a two-year warranty so I’m now awaiting the results of Stubble’s repair service.

I’m a huge fan of this rucksack and the latest model offers the nifty additions of an outer bottle pocket; a handy waist strap pocket for easy access of essentials; plus ‘upgraded comfort’ straps and back panel.

A new rain cover provides extra reassurance if travelling by tender. Fully recommended.

