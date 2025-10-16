Gibert Park tests the Dometic Go storage system onboard his two motorboats to see how practical it is

Dometic GO hard and soft storage: how practical is it onboard a boat?

The Dometic GO storage system consists of a lightweight aluminium and plastic box 59x 45 x 33 cm (about 50 litres).

Inside, it is possible to fit some zippered soft storage containers. These containers come in two sizes: 20L and 10L. Two 20L or one 20L and two 10L fit inside. Insulated inner bags can be fitted into the containers.

I was asked to evaluate the system to see how it worked as storage on a boat.

I am fortunate to have two boats, and I was just about to go away in my larger 28ft boat for seven weeks, so the idea of having storage for fragile items was appealing.

However, it didn’t really work. It’s a large item to store. I tried under the table; it made sitting less comfortable, and it limited access to the engine hatch.

In the end, it landed up on its side under the forward bunk. It did protect some of the more fragile items I put onto it.

The other boat I have is a small 23ft motorboat that I use for short overnight trips in the Solent. It has a large cockpit where I could stow it.

With the three bags in my sample, I could put enough provisions in them for two people for two nights. However, it’s not very tall, so a 2L bottle of milk, some bottles of beer and other items won’t fit in, and alternative sizes have to be found.

The insulated inserts with freezer blocks stayed cool for about 24 hours.

The major deficiency was the lack of usable carrying handles. When full, the box can be heavy. There are two moulded hand grips, but these aren’t adequate for passing a heavy box from a dinghy to a boat or passing it down a ladder.

The grips do have a slot in them, but it’s not big enough to feed a buckle through.

This also makes it difficult to secure on the boat in case of a rough sea.

I did make a temporary solution by undoing the buckles on two straps and then refitting them. This also allowed the box to be secured.

The case is also easily scratched.

So what use do I see for this? It is useful for picnics on day boats or for sorting out food for a weekend at home and then taking it to the boat in the car.